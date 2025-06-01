Ibrahima Konate has spoken out about reports on his contract sitatuation | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have a lot of decisions to make this summer as they’re in for an extremely busy transfer window. The Premier League champions are due to spend big on new signings but they are also expected to part ways with a number of first team players.

As the rumours swirl around the headlines, there’s been plenty to unpack over the last few months. We’ve considered the recent speculation and put together our lists of the players we think will be leaving Anfield this summer, and those who will stay a little while longer.

Players who will leave Liverpool this summer

Trent Alexander-Arnold has kicked off the departure list following the emotional announcement that his time at Anfield is coming to an end. While his next club has not yet been confirmed, the right-back is expected to move to Real Madrid once his contract expires.

Fans can also expect to see the back of Darwin Nunez, who has struggled to establish himself as a regular under Arne Slot. His hit-and-miss performances have not gone in his favour, and now the Reds are open to offers for a permanent move away. Saudi Arabian clubs are among those interested but Atletico Madrid seem to be leading the race for his signature.

Caoimhin Kelleher’s situation is a bittersweet one. The Republic of Ireland international has been a superb asset to this Liverpool team but they cannot give him a No.1 spot. Kelleher is far too good a goalkeeper to sit on the Liverpool bench, plus the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili is only going to further limit his chances. A number of clubs have shown interest in Kelleher recently, including Brentford and newly promoted Leeds United.

With Liverpool pushing to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, there will be few chances for Kostas Tsimikas next season. The Reds are likely to hold onto Andy Robertson but reports have already suggested Tsimikas could be on the move.

On loan duo Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams are also likely headed for the door. Despite the pair shining back in the 2020/21 season during a huge injury crisis, they have fallen hugely out of favour and are set to find new clubs.

Players who won’t leave Liverpool this summer

While Liverpool are expected to make a bulk of new signings, they will still benefit from keeping a lot of existing players on the books. Diogo Jota has been linked with an exit alongside Nunez but according to Rousing the Kop, the Portuguese forward is not at the top of the list when it comes to player sales. Jota may be kept on the books if there is no burning urge to sell.

Luis Diaz is another forward linked with an exit but reports from earlier in May claimed the Colombian was keen to sign a contract extension with the Reds. His status remains a grey area but after winning the Premier League, surely a key player like Lucho will want to stay and reap the rewards.

The rumours surrounding Ibrahima Konate are picking up, so much so that the player has addressed ‘fake’ reports. The defender has debunked claims he has been making contract demands but he has dropped a potential teaser by saying he hopes ‘next season will be better than this’.

Wataru Endo may have turned into a fringe player under Slot but he has proven his worth time and time again. The midfielder put in some super performances this season and changed the game on more than one occasion to help the Reds claim the title. Keeping Endo on the books would be a smart decision from the champions.