£50m signing could be just as important for Liverpool as Alexander Isak - opinion

Liverpool could still have a blockbuster end to the transfer window

Premier League champions Liverpool have attacked this summer transfer window with the vigour of a club who sees the opportunity to create a new dynasty and be at the top for years to come.

The Reds have one of the most attractive projects in world football right now and have been able to show just that to each major transfer target, none of whom have said no to the club as of yet. Jeremie Frimpong was first to arrive, drawn to the possibility of competing with Conor Bradley for a starting role in a post-Trent Alexander-Arnold world. The fact that Trent’s departure is now viewed as far from the biggest moment of Liverpool’s summer shows how quickly things have changed.

That title would currently go to Florian Wirtz, who arrived in an eye-watering £116million deal from Bayer Leverkusen and has already impressed his new supporters with his first goal for the club in a pre-season victory in Yokohama.

Even Alexander Isak, viewed as the most ambitious signing of all, has reportedly gone missing at Newcastle United as he attempts to force through a record-breaking move to Anfield. But a media frenzy over the Isak situation may have overshadowed an equally important transfer scenario which Liverpool need to address.

Marc Guehi signing could be just as important as Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is not the only Premier League household name who continues to be linked with Liverpool, as Crystal Palace and England’s Marc Guehi has been viewed as a top target for the champions throughout the summer.

Guehi comes with just about as much pedigree as a newly-turned 25-year-old can have. A Premier League captain who led his side to FA Cup glory and was one of England’s players of the tournament on the way to starting in the Euro 2024 final, Guehi is already an accomplished central defender and could have the best part of a decade remaining at the top level.

Liverpool need a new defender and the player is said to be keen on a move to Anfield above other options such as Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, meaning the transfer fee remains the only obstacle standing in front of a deal. Palace reportedly want £50m for Guehi and appear unwilling to budge on this.

But the Reds must not let the opportunity to sign Guehi pass them by, as they could live to regret it. Jarell Quansah has signed for Leverkusen and Ibrahima Konaté continues to stall over signing a new contract, amidst interest from Alexander-Arnold’s new employers Real Madrid. Liverpool must act fast to avoid a disaster.

Liverpool must learn from their own previous mistakes

The Reds must learn from their own mistakes and the fate which fell to their last group of Premier League title winners. Just cast your mind back to 2020: Liverpool had romped to the Premier League title in record time and looked unstoppable, leading the way once again in the autumn of the following season. But they had not addressed a lack of senior defensive options in the squad.

Soon, disaster struck. Virgil van Dijk was struck down with an ACL injury and, all of a sudden, all of the Reds’ limited central defensive options dropped like flies and followed him to the treatment table. Young players Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips for a time had to lead the backline of a side which suddenly lost all confidence and barely scraped a Champions League spot come the end of the season.

This reality is closer to reoccurring than you might think. Quansah has left and injury-prone Joe Gomez has been hit with another set-back during pre-season. The future of Konaté is up in the air and it is not out of the question that he has his head turned mid-season if he stays this summer. This would leave 34-year-old Van Dijk as the Reds’ only fit senior centre-half, just one injury away from another disaster.

The signing of Isak would no doubt be a game-changer. But the completion of a deal for Guehi would be just as important for Liverpool, and could ensure that the Reds remain a dominant force in English football for years to come.