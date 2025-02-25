Liverpool and Newcastle United team news ahead of the Premier League encounter at Anfield.

Liverpool look to take another step closer towards being crowned Premier League champions when they welcome Newcastle United to Anfield on Wednesday (8.15pm GMT).

The Reds are 11 points clear at the summit of the table after earning a 2-0 victory over Manchester City. It’s widely concurred that Arne Slot’s side cannot be caught by Arsenal - but the Liverpool boss doesn’t see it that way.

Slot is remaining level-headed, especially as the Reds have played one game more than the Gunners. He knows there can still be twists and turns in the final 11 fixtures and they won’t be easy - especially Newcastle.

The Magpies have won 13 of their past 16 games and have pushed themselves into the reckoning to qualify for the Champions League. While Eddie Howe’s side almost snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, they showed some of their best traits in a 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle was also a pulsating affair, while the pair meet in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley next month. Reds boss Slot said: “I have said many times it is so hard to judge the league table before every single game is played because the person that asks me this asked me this after the [Aston] Villa game. In my opinion, Villa away and City away are two very, very, very difficult games so you can drop points over there. For example, Arsenal already played those two games, so it is hard to judge it but we are in a good position, but we also know how hard it was for us to win against Wolves.

“We play against Newcastle [United] and we played a 3-3 over there which was, in my opinion, also a good result, although after 89 minutes we were 3-2 up, but we also experienced how difficult that one is. In every other league, I think a lead like this would be very comfortable – except for this one because in this league every single game gives you a lot of challenges, even Plymouth Argyle gave us a lot of challenges.”

Ahead of the game, here’s the early team news for both sides.

Liverpool team news

Conor Bradley - out

The right-back has a hamstring complaint and an exactly timeframe of when he could be back is still not clear.

Joe Gomez - out

The versatile defender had to undergo a hamstring operation earlier this month. There is hope Gomez will be able to play again this term.

Tyler Morton - out

The academy product is out for several weeks after having shoulder surgery.

Alexis Mac Allister - set to feature

The midfielder posted an image of himself with a swollen cheek and a black eye after the City game. His wounds occurred when tackling Omar Marmoush, who scored a disallowed goal. Mac Allister said: “Basically when Marmoush scored the goal that was disallowed he hit he, he landed on me and I hit the floor. I felt a little bit dizzy but it’s just something that happens.”

Newcastle team news

Sven Botman - major doubt

The key centre-back has missed the Magpies’ past six games because of a knee injury. Manager Howe admitted before Forest that Botman’s progress was good but ‘not as quickly as we wanted it to be’.

Joelinton - out

The Brazil international is still coming back from a knee issue and there’s hope he can face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Jamal Lascelles - out

The Newcastle club captain is still on the road to recovery from a long-term knee injury.