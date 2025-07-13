Harvey Elliott of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at Amex Stadium on May 19, 2025 in Brighton, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool have a number of important transfer decisions to make this summer as Arne Slot looks to further shape his squad

It has already been a busy summer at Liverpool in terms of transfer arrivals and departures and there is plenty more work to be done before the window shuts on September 1.

Several new signings have been made while a number of exits have been sanctioned. More decisions need to be on who will go and who will stay with some players on the fence if they will head for the Anfield exit door or not.

As Slot and the Anfield hierarchy weigh up who else they might sign, player exits will need to partly fund any new arrivals after close to £200m was spent acquiring Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

With decisions to be made, we run through the players who we believe are set to leave, those who might and those who most certainly will not depart.

Six players who could leave Anfield

Some of the big exits that could still happen at Liverpool are departures from Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa. Napoli are expressing the strongest interest in Nunez who has been deemed surplus to requirements. The clubs are still apart in their valuations of the player but it does appear the Uruguayan is headed for the exit.

Chiesa is also likely to move to Serie A after not playing much since moving to Merseyside last summer. The Reds will hope to simply recoup the £12m they spent on him. Fringe player Tyler Morton is also set to move on after he was linked with a move away back in January.

Rhys Williams is still contracted to Liverpool but does not have a role in the first team and will depart even if it’s on loan, the same can be said for Calvin Ramsay as he is behind Frimpong and Conor Bradley in the right-back pecking order.

One of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are also set to move on - but it is unclear which of the left-backs will be departing. There is not room for three in Arne Slot’s squad after the arrival of Milos Kerkez.

Five players who might leave Anfield

Harvey Elliott has been linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer, and is valued at £40m. He is likely frustrated by a lack of regular minutes but the one thing that could keep him at the Reds is the fact he is a Liverpool fan. He has still been able to make a major impact off the bench and it remains to be seen if he’d be happy to play a substitute role or move somewhere to be a regular starter.

Luis Diaz is also being linked with a move away with Barcelona reigniting their interest while he has reportedly agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich. Liverpool do not want to let him go, however which could keep him at the club.

Doubts also remain over Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future as he is in the final year of his contract at the club. If he does not sign a new deal in the next month or so, the Reds might look to sell him to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2026. Ben Doak is another who might leave, but perhaps another loan would be the most beneficial for all parties. Stefan Bajcetic is another younger star who could benefit from going out on loan again.

Meanwhile, Alisson Becker, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Wataru Endo (who has expressed a desire to stay at the club), Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo are all set to remain as part of Slot’s squad.