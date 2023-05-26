7 of Roberto Firmino’s best goals scored for Liverpool

A portfolio of some of the very best goals from Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.

There was not a dry eye in the house at Anfield as Roberto Firmino stood on the turf and just took in the atmosphere following his last ever home game in red. The Brazilian’s adoring fans gave him a spine-tingling send-off as he bid farewell to Liverpool Football Club after eight years.

Not even Firmino himself could keep it together as Reds supporters belted out line after line of his chant to show their appreciation for the long-serving striker. With every domestic winners’ medal and a Champions League title to his name, the 31-year-old will leave Liverpool next month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To honour Firmino’s status as a true Anfield legend, we’ve put together some of his absolute best goals over the years. How many of these do you remember watching and where were you to celebrate?

Arsenal (2018/19)

Liverpool delivered a spanking to the Gunners back in 2018 with a 5-1 win at Anfield. Firmino was responsible for three of the five goals scored, including a stunning solo effort where he breezed through the Arsenal defence, evading two players in his path before slotting it home as calm as you like.

Stoke City (2016/17)

One of the most aesthetically pleasing goals Firmino has ever scored for Liverpool. This delicious half-volley rocket helped the Reds complete a comeback over Stoke, following on from Philippe Coutinho’s equaliser. Simply sensational stuff.

It’s goals like these that Firmino has in his locker and can unleash with what always looks like minimal effort.

Sevilla (2017/18)

Advertisement

Advertisement

While this was a very simple goal to score and would otherwise not be mentioned on a list like this, it was the first time Firmino did his signature ‘no look’ move for Liverpool and the fans absolutely loved the audacity of it.

With absolutely zero chance of missing from point-blank range, the Brazilian added a bit of cheekiness by turning away and poking it into the Sevilla net, just to add some extra spice. After that, well, the rest is history.

Here’s the magic moment in the clip below, and all the other ‘no look’ goals he’s scored in his career for good measure too.

Manchester City (2017/18)

Sticking with the same season, Firmino showed off almost every skill in his book during Liverpool’s fiery 4-3 win over Manchester City. After going into the break 1-1, Bobby Dazzler came thundering forward, barrelled John Stones out of the way, and dinked a sumptuous chip over Ederson and into the back of the net. Pace, strength, technique, confidence — the full package.

Paris Saint-Germain (2018/19)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another of Firmino’s game-changing — and tournament-changing — goals with an iconic celebration to match. After suffering an eye injury in their last game, the striker was left on the bench for Liverpool’s Champions League opener against PSG. He came on and snatched a stoppage time winner for the Reds and to celebrate, simply stood and covered up his eye. Ice cold. We all know what happened next...

Arsenal (2015/16)

We’re back with Arsenal but that’s hardly surprising, considering there is no other club that Firmino has scored more goals against in his career. The Brazilian has netted 11 times in 18 appearances against the Gunners, and this goal is up there as one of the very best.

This match ended 3-3 but Firmino played a huge part in the result by bagging two of his side’s goals. This one took the whole stadium’s breath away as he fired in a curling effort from outside the box that sank beautifully into the top right-hand corner. You can marvel at it below — in fact, why not have a full compilation of all of his goals against Arsenal?

Aston Villa (2022/23)

Now, he has definitely scored more complicated goals in his career but this one will have meant so much more than just putting the ball into the net. Not only did he give Liverpool a boost in their top four hopes, but he played out his final match at Anfield in fairytale fashion.

Advertisement

Advertisement