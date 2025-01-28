Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool team news ahead of the Champions League fixture against PSV Eindhoven.

Liverpool play their final league game of the Champions League when they travel to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday (8pm GMT kick-off).

The Reds head to the Netherlands with the pressure off, having already qualified for the last 16. Arne Slot’s side have won all seven matches so far, meaning they are guaranteed to finish in the top two. A draw against PSV will secure they finish at the summit of the standings.

Still, Liverpool will not want any momentum they have been building to be lost. They cruised to a 4-1 win over Ipswich Town to stay six points clear at the top of the Premier League table and face a tricky trip to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

That means that changes can be made against PSV, who need a win to ensure they reach the Champions League knockout play-off round. But the Reds will travel to Holland with some members of their squad missing while the current Eredivisie leaders will also be slightly short on numbers.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s a look at the early team news for both sides.

PSV team news

Malik Tillman - out

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has an ankle injury that could keep him sidelined for the long term.

Adamo Nagalo - out

The Ivory Coast international hasn’t played since October because of a shoulder problem.

Sergino Dest - out

The former Barcelona left-back has been on the treatment table since April because of an ACL injury.

Couhaib Driouech - doubt

The forward recently recovered from an ankle problem but missed PSV’s 3-2 win over NAC last weekend.

Liverpool team news

Curtis Jones - doubt

The midfielder sustained an issue in the 2-1 win over Lille last week. Slot was not too concerned with Jones’ problem given that he continued until half-time before being withdrawn. However, much will depend on how Jones has recovered.

Diogo Jota - out

The striker has had fitness issues yet again this season. He is set to miss a third successive game, with Slot admitting before Lille that Jota would be out for ‘weeks not months’.

Joe Gomez - out

It’s approaching one month since Gomez was last available. The defender is battling back from a hamstring issue suffered in a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham. Slot revealed that Gomez would return in ‘weeks not months’ pre-Lille.

Tyler Morton - return

The midfielder was omitted from Liverpool’s squad against Ipswich, with Slot opting for an additional forward in Jayden Danns. However, with UEFA rules allowing 12 substitutes, it’s likely Morton is back on the bench.