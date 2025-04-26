Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are just one point away from securing the Premier League title.

Liverpool have the glaring opportunity to wrap up the Premier League title this weekend in their meeting with Tottenham Hotspur. With just one more point needed to claim the trophy, fans are getting ready to pop the champagne corks and celebrate.

The city is expected to be bustling from hours before Sunday’s kick-off. Supporters both with and without tickets will be flocking to the famous venues to lap up the match day atmosphere and get the rounds in if the Reds secure any result that isn’t a defeat.

If Liverpool are crowned champions this weekend, the celebrations can be expected to spill into the early hours of Monday morning.

Whether you’re heading to the match, after somewhere to sit and watch the action with a cool pint, or just looking to join the potential post-match celebrations, we’ve listed seven pubs close to Anfield for you to consider for your match day plans.

The Sandon, Oakfield Road

‘The Birthplace of LFC’. Just a stone’s throw away from the stadium and with fascinating club roots, few venues offer an atmosphere quite like The Sandon. This historic and bustling venue was named the fans’ favourite match day pub by Liverpool ECHO readers.

Reviewers on TripAdvisor highlighted the wide range of drinks on offer, great atmosphere and friendly staff.

Taggy’s, Anfield Road

Taggy’s and its impressive beer garden and big screen has made it boom in popularity. As well as the food and drinks on offer, fans can also enjoy live music sets and sing along to Kop classics in the lead up to kick-off.

Reviewers on TripAdvisor highlighted the authentic experience, great atmosphere and child-friendly venue.

Hotel TIA, Anfield Road

Popular for both pre and post-match get togethers, Hotel TIA is an attraction for fans both local and from around the world, and it often hosts Liverpool legends as well. The match is shown live on large screen TVs and there’s regular live music sets to really get the vibe going.

Reviewers on TripAdvisor highlighted the great service, standard of hotel rooms and value for money.

The King Harry, Blessington Road

The King Harry has been a regular match day spot for Reds fans for many years and boasts its iconic pre-match atmosphere. A great spot for supporters who want to enjoy the lively experience and belt out a song or two. However, you might want to arrive in plenty of time to minimise waiting time.

Reviewers on TripAdvisor highlighted the close proximity to Anfield and helpful staff.

The Albert, Walton Breck Road

Another famous spot known for its pre-match buzz and situated right next to Anfield. Its huge popularity means it gets extremely busy on match days so like The King Harry, it’s advisable to arrive early or risk waiting a while to be served.

Reviewers on TripAdvisor highlighted the match day atmosphere and Liverpool memorabilia on display.

The Arkles, Anfield Road

Widely recognised as a welcome space for away supporters, rival fans can mingle and enjoy some pre-match banter in a friendly environment. As a Greene King pub, there’s an extensive drink menu on offer as well as live sport being shown.

Reviewers on TripAdvisor highlighted the safe-feeling environment, great service and friendly staff.

The Cabbage Hall, Breck Road

Set slightly further back from Anfield than others on this list, The Cabbage Hall is typically not as busy as the likes of The Sandon but it still delivers the match day atmosphere. Recently refurbished and with an extensive food menu on offer, it’s a great spot if you’re wanting to arrive a bit earlier and get a bite to eat before the action. The fact it’s a hotel also makes it a popular venue for fans travelling from outside of Liverpool.

Reviewers on TripAdvisor highlighted the sizeable beer garden, quality of food and reasonable pricing.