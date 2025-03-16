Liverpool vs Newcastle United team news ahead of the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Liverpool go in pursuit of Carabao Cup glory as they face Newcastle United at Wembley.

Arne Slot has the chance to win a trophy in his first season at Reds boss. The Premier League is likely to be heading to Anfield as Liverpool sit 15 points clear at the summit of the table. But supporters would relish getting their hands on another piece of silverware.

They head to the capital as defending champions, having earned a dramatic 1-0 extra-time win over Chelsea last year. Newcastle, meanwhile, are hoping to win a trophy for the first time since 1955. The Magpies have been up-and-down in terms of results this season and suffered a 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield last month but are still plenty dangerous.

It means that an intriguing showpiece affair is in store. Ahead of the encounter, he’s the team news for both sides.

Liverpool team news

Conor Bradley - out

The right-back is currently on the comeback from a hamstring issue that has kept him out for around three weeks. Bradley has been omitted from Northern Ireland’s squad for the international break later this month, which is a telling sign he’s still not ready for action.

Joe Gomez - out

The versatile defender is still very much working his way back from hamstring surgery he underwent last month. There is hope that Gomez can be back for the season’s finale.

Tyler Morton - out

The midfielder has played three times on the road to Wembley. But he will not be involved at the national stadium as he recovers from a shoulder operation.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - out

The Liverpool vice-captain fell awkwardly on his ankle against PSG and could not continue. Slot has admitted Alexander-Arnold will not feature and has to watch from the Wembley stands for successive seasons.

Ibrahima Konate - set to feature

The centre-back was forced off in extra-time against PSG. Slot was hopeful that Konate only had cramp given how much energy he expended and he was back in training on Friday.

Newcastle team news

Anthony Gordon - out

The former Everton winger, who was a boyhood Liverpool fan, will miss out as he serves the second of a three-match suspension.

Lewis Hall - out

The left-back has been highly impressed for the Magpies this term. But after their loss at Anfield last month, Hall sustained an ankle problem and has had surgery.

Sven Botman - out

The key centre-half has had a frustrating time with injuries lately. Botman recovered from a 10-month ACL absence but has had to have surgery for a fresh knee complaint.

Jamall Lascelles - out

The Newcastle club captain is still working his way back from a serious ACL injury.