Liverpool team news to face LOSC Lille in the Champions League at Anfield.

Arne Slot will have almost a full complement of players to select from when Liverpool face Lille in the Champions League tonight (8pm GMT kick-off)

The Reds' injury situation is extremely healthy overall, with only two players currently sidelined. Joe Gomez has a hamstring injury sustained in a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham on December 29 and is still not yet available. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota is set to be on the treatment table for a second straight game after also missing last weekend's 2-0 win at Brentford. Jota is likely to be absent for at least a couple of week, Slot confirmed at his pre-match press conference.

But given that Liverpool are top of the Champions League standings, winning all six games so far and already into the knockout stage, Slot is afforded the chance to make changes against French side Lille. The aim for the Reds is to win the game but rotation with a view to some of the fixtures upcoming may be important.

Darwin Nunez plundered the dramatic late double to be the hero at Brentford and will be hoping for a start, while Harvey Elliott made a magnificent impact and was involved in both goals. The likes of Wataru Endo, Federico Chiesa, Jarell Qaunsah and Conor Bradley will also be looking for minutes.

And with UEFA rules permitting 12 substitutes - rather than nine in the Premier League - there will some some more players who come into the fray. Tyler Morton has had limited chances this season after spending the two previous campaigns on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City respectively. The 22-year-old was one of the top-performing midfielders in the Championship yet has found things difficult since returning to Anfield.

Morton has made just four appearances, all in cup competitions, with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister being the mainstays in the holding-midfield roles. As a result, Morton has often been left out of league squads and was not involved against Brentford.

But the England under-21 international is posted to be in Slot's set-up against Lille and will want to impress. Morton has Champions League experience and started in a 3-2 win over AC Milan three years ago. The academy product has admitted that he might have to be 'selfish' in the January transfer window in terms of a potential exit. German champions Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig were reported admirers during the summer transfer window but Morton was kept for squad depth.

In addition, Jayden Danns could be set for a berth on the bench. The striker scored in a 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup earlier this month and is highly rated by Slot and his coaching staff. James McConnell also trained yesterday and could get experience of a Champions League night at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Lille are set to be without six players. One of those is former Everton midfielder Andre Gomes, who joined the French side after they had registered their Champions League squad. Samuel Umtiti, Nabil Bentaleb and Tiago Santos are long-term absentees while Edon Zhegrova and Matias Fernandez-Pardo were missing from training before the counter.