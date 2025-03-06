Liverpool vs Southampton team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Anfield.

Liverpool turn their attention back to the Premier League title race when they welcome Southampton to Anfield on Saturday (3pm GMT).

There is plenty left to do in the return clash next week - but head coach Arne Slot will want all the focus on Southampton. Liverpool are cruising to to the Premier League title as they hold a 13-point lead. However, complacency can be ill-afforded even though they face a Southampton side that is rooted to the bottom of the table and doomed for relegation.

The Saints lost 4-0 to Chelsea last time out - but have given Liverpool two hard games this term. Slot’s men had to battle to a 3-2 win at St Mary’s in November and then their 2-1 success in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals was not entirely straightforward.

Slot has already called on Kopites to back his team as the Reds aim to take another step closer to being crowned champions. But Liverpool have some fitness issues ahead of the game, while Southampton also do not have a clean bill of health. Ahead of the encounter, here is the latest team news for both sides.

Liverpool team news

Joe Gomez - out

The versatile defender is on the comeback trail from a hamstring injury that required surgery. He won’t be back for more than a month, at a minimum. There is hope Gomez will be available again this season.

Conor Bradley - out

The right-back continues to work back from a hamstring issue of his own. He’s still expected to be out for at least another week.

Tyler Morton - out

The midfielder continues his recovery after having a shoulder operation.

Cody Gakpo - minor doubt

The forward was not risked against PSG despite travelling. That is at least a positive, although Slot will have to weigh up whether it is worth Gakpo returning to the squad ahead of two big games next week.

Southampton team news

Adam Lallana - doubt

The former Liverpool favourite has missed the Saints’ past three games with a hamstring issue. However, they are hopeful that Lallana could be back to return to Anfield.

Ryan Fraser - doubt

The winger has not played in Southampton’s past five games because of a calf injury.

Ross Stewart - doubt

The striker has endured wretched luck with injuries. He did make a return to action for Southampton under-21s last month but still may not be ready.

Juan Larios - doubt

The left-back has barely played for Southampton since his 2022 arrival from Man City but he also played for the under-21s last month.

Jan Bednarek - potential return

The defender missed the Chelsea loss because of fatigue but is likely to be back.

Lesley Ugochukwu - return

The midfielder could not play against his parent club Chelsea because of Premier League rules but will make a return to the squad.