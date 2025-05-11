Who will be leaving Anfield this summer as Liverpool prepare for an overhaul?

After being crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool are headed for a busy summer transfer window.

The Reds have set their sights on some exciting targets to bring in ahead of their title-defending season, but they must also make some tough decisions when it comes to their current roster.

Arne Slot and co need to decide who will be leaving Liverpool this summer to make way for new signings and mark the start of this new chapter. So, we’ve considered some of the latest transfer rumours and the general look of the Liverpool squad and suggested who might be moving on.

Trent Alexander-Arnold becomes first player to leave Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold has confirmed his future lies away from Anfield and it is expected that he will become a Real Madrid player before the new season starts.

Caoimhin Kelleher is also expected to move on this summer, having made it clear he wants to pursue more regular football and establish himself as a No.1 option. With Alisson still fit and firing, there is no room for the Ireland international to challenge for that position, and it seems Liverpool have already decided on a successor with the pending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

It was reported earlier this week that the Reds will open the floor to offers for Kostas Tsimikas. With the club needing a successor for Andy Robertson, the Greek star is not viewed as someone who can step into the role full-time. Milos Kerkez is Liverpool’s leading left-back target, which means an even more limited roles for Tsimikas.

Loan players to find permanent clubs

Nat Phillips is also set to leave the club as a free agent, having not played for the Reds’ first team since January 2023. He is currently on loan with Derby County and his Anfield contract expires this summer.

Rhys Williams, currently on loan at Morecambe, will likely join Phillips out the door. The two share fond memories of their inspiring step up to a first team centre-back partnership in the 2020/21 season when Liverpool were plagued with injuries.

It’s likely right-back Calvin Ramsay will also be deemed surplus to requirements. Liverpool are on the market to replace Alexander-Arnold and they still have the talent Conor Bradley to compete for the right-back role as well.

Liverpool to sell Darwin Nunez and a winger

After struggling to establish himself as a consistent goalscorer for Liverpool, all signs are pointing to Darwin Nunez’s exit this summer. The Uruguayan has had a tough time at Anfield and has carried the pressure of his record transfer fee with him since his arrival.

Liverpool are now on the market for a new centre-forward and options are presenting themselves for Nunez. While the Reds had initially been considering a loan move with an obligation to buy, Saudi Arabia has resurfaced its interest in signing the 25-year-old.

Al-Hilal are the club in question, having already tried to sign Nunez in January. Liverpool may be able to recoup a decent chunk of what they paid for him.

Another forward who could leave the club is Federico Chiesa, who has not really had the chance to get his Liverpool chapter up and running. The Reds are ‘considering’ selling Chiesa this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur showing serious interest.

The champions will not want to sign off on too many key player deals, so keeping the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo on the books will be crucial. They also have Harvey Elliott at their disposal, who can cover Salah at right-wing. As can Ben Doak, who has impressed on loan and for the Scotland national team.

This sadly doesn’t leave a lot of room for Chiesa to get regular time on the pitch, so Liverpool may opt for a quick sale rather than drag things out.