Team news in full ahead of Liverpool vs Leeds United at Anfield.

Liverpool welcome Leeds United to Anfield tonight with both sides enduring unwhelming starts to the Premier League season.

Having finished just a point behind Manchester City for the title last season, the Reds were again expected to challenge for the silverware.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s outfit have stuttered in the top flight so far. They sit eighth in the table and were beaten 1-0 by basement side Nottingham Forest last week.

For the visit of Leeds, Liverpool will be without several players. Key forwards Luis Diaz (knee) and Diogo Jota (calf) are out until after the World Cup, along with Arthur Melo (thigh).

Meanwhile, Joel Matip (calf) remains unavailable and the game comes too soon for Naby Keita, who is back in training after a muscle injury but needs to build fitness.

Thiago Alcantara is set to return after an ear infection has ruled him out of the past two games, while Jordan Henderson is expected to be fit after suffering a bang to the knee in the 3-0 defeat of Ajax in the Champions League earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Leeds languish 18th in the table and pressure is growing on head coach Jesse Marsch.

And the Whites boss could have nine players unavaiable against Liverpool.

The visitors will definitely not have Stuart Dallas (thigh) and Adam Forshaw (ankle) at their disposal.