However, the Dutch coach has some growing squad issues to mull overHowever, the Dutch coach has some growing squad issues to mull over
However, the Dutch coach has some growing squad issues to mull over | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

9 Liverpool transfer decisions that need to be made including £14m midfielder call - gallery

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 29th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 20:36 BST

Liverpool FC transfer news: Arne Slot has some squad decisions to make.

Liverpool’s pre-season has been mostly quiet so far with only a handful of contracts expiring but pressure is starting to build around transfers.

The lack of movement has seen fans clamour for transfers as they watch their rivals spend millions. Yet, there are plenty of developing situations that are building in the squad with contracts, interest from elsewhere and players soon-to-be deciding their future. With that in mind, we’ve decided to focus on the biggest transfer issues facing Liverpool’s squad for the rest of the window - and it will be interesting to see how Slot and the club negotiate the next month of potential deals.

The midfielder has been subject to a bid from Marseille and he could leave this summer despite the rejected offer.

1. Wataru Endo

The midfielder has been subject to a bid from Marseille and he could leave this summer despite the rejected offer. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The right-back has a year left on his current deal and could leave within the next year with interest from Real Madrid. But the smart money is on the academy graduate signing a new deal.

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold

The right-back has a year left on his current deal and could leave within the next year with interest from Real Madrid. But the smart money is on the academy graduate signing a new deal.Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

The defender has been valued at 20m Euros and could leave this summer. Interest from PSV is strong but they are unwilling to spend a certain amount at the current time.

3. Sepp van den Berg

The defender has been valued at 20m Euros and could leave this summer. Interest from PSV is strong but they are unwilling to spend a certain amount at the current time. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The midfielder impressed on loan at Hull and could get a move away with clubs interested in a permanent move.

4. Tyler Morton

The midfielder impressed on loan at Hull and could get a move away with clubs interested in a permanent move. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.