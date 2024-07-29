Liverpool’s pre-season has been mostly quiet so far with only a handful of contracts expiring but pressure is starting to build around transfers.
The lack of movement has seen fans clamour for transfers as they watch their rivals spend millions. Yet, there are plenty of developing situations that are building in the squad with contracts, interest from elsewhere and players soon-to-be deciding their future. With that in mind, we’ve decided to focus on the biggest transfer issues facing Liverpool’s squad for the rest of the window - and it will be interesting to see how Slot and the club negotiate the next month of potential deals.
1. Wataru Endo
The midfielder has been subject to a bid from Marseille and he could leave this summer despite the rejected offer. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images
2. Trent Alexander-Arnold
The right-back has a year left on his current deal and could leave within the next year with interest from Real Madrid. But the smart money is on the academy graduate signing a new deal.Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos
3. Sepp van den Berg
The defender has been valued at 20m Euros and could leave this summer. Interest from PSV is strong but they are unwilling to spend a certain amount at the current time. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images
4. Tyler Morton
The midfielder impressed on loan at Hull and could get a move away with clubs interested in a permanent move. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images
