9 players who could miss Liverpool's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid team news ahead of the Champions League clash at Anfield.

Liverpool begin their quest to win a seventh Champions League when they face Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.

The league phase of Europe’s elite club competition gets started and the Reds are one of the early favourites at Premier League champions. Last season, Arne Slot’s side were knocked out of the Champions League by eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the last 16. Things could have well been different had Liverpool triumphed in the shootout.

The Reds head into Europe having won all four of their league games so far. They have not been scintillating and left it late on each occasion, most recently in the 1-0 victory over Burnley. Mo Salah’s 95th-minute penalty earned the visitors three points at Turf Moor and improvements will be needed against Atletico.

Diego Simeone’s side haven’t opened the 2025-26 campaign brilliantly and their 2-0 win over Villarreal at the weekend was their maiden triumph. However, Atletico are a dangerous opponent and capable of causing Liverpool plenty of problems.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

Liverpool team news

Federico Chiesa - out

The forward has surprisingly been omitted from the squad for the league phase of the Champions League. Slot said: “Of course he wasn’t happy with that decision, but he understood the argument. He gave the answer you want to hear from a player, and he will be there to help in the other cups and in the league. He’s worked really dard in these days to be ready for the upcoming games, which is even more important than what a player tells you.”

Curtis Jones - major doubt

The midfielder was absent against Burnley, having sustained a problem in the 1-0 win over Arsenal before the international break. Slot has not revealed how long Jones will be sidelined for.

Alexander Isak - minor doubt

It was not a major surprise that the £125 million signing was left out against Burnley. Isak is well short of match fitness after training away from Newcastle’s first team for much of the summer. Slot has said Isak will be able to play for 45 minutes against either Atletico or Everton so Liverpool will have a decision to make.

Alexis Mac Allister - minor doubt

The Argentina international was on the receiving end of a rash challenge against Burnley that required treatment, Mac Allister was subbed at half-time and although Slot revealed that the midfielder could have continued, he may require assessment.

Atletico Madrid team news

Alex Baena - out

The winger, signed for £42.5 million from Villarreal in the summer, recently underwent appendix surgery and is unavailable.

Thiago Almada - out

The midfielder started Atletico’s opening three games after joining from Botafoga but has picked up a setback.

Julian Alvarez - doubt

The former Manchester City striker, who fired 29 goals last term, was subbed off at half-time against Real Madrid. Marca reported that Alvarez missed Atletico training yesterday.

David Hancko - doubt

Slot may miss out on a reunion with the defender having won the Eredivisie title together at Feyenoord. Hancko twisted his ankle against Villarreal and may not be able to face his former boss.

Nicolas Gonzalez - minor doubt

The winger scored against Villarreal but was suffering from cramp and was substituted. It’s likely that he will be recovered in time.