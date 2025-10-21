Liverpool team news ahead of the clash against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool look to turn around their bad run of form when they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Reds head to Germany against the backdrop of four successive defeats. Last Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United raised more concerns about the Premier League champions’ credentials to defend the title this season. They now trail Arsenal by four points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if their under-par performances continue, Arne Slot’s side may surrender their hopes of Champions League glory. Liverpool lost their previous game 1-0 against Galatasaray and cannot afford too many more slip-ups if they are to finish in the top eight of the league phase and avoid the knockout round.

Frankfurt secured their spot in Europe’s elite club competition by finishing third in the Bundesliga last season. Hugo Ekitike fired 22 goals in all competitions for Die Alder before joining Liverpool for a fee that could reach £79 million. The striker has already netted five times for Liverpool and will be looking forward to returning to Deutsche Bank Park.

Frankfurt sit seven in the German division after a 2-2 draw with SC Freiburg last time out, while they were thrashed 5-1 by Atletico Madrid in their previous Champions League match.

Ahead of the game, here’s a look at the early team news for both sides.

Liverpool team news

Alisson Becker - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The No.1 goalkeeper still continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Alisson is not expected to feature in either of Liverpool’s games this week.

Giovanni Leoni - out

The centre-back won’t play again this season after suffering an ACL injury.

Jayden Danns - out

There might have been a chance for the striker to be involved had he been fit. However, the 19-year-old has sustained his latest fitness setback and is now on the comeback trail from a hamstring issue.

Stefan Bajcetic - out

The midfielder is still to make a return to action after undergoing hamstring surgery in the summer. Bajcetic will need minutes for the under-21s before being considered for first-team duty. Bajcetic has not been registered in Liverpool’s UEFA squad list for the league phase.

Wataru Endo - doubt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experienced midfielder was not included in the match-day squad against United, having pulled out of Japan’s squad during the international break. Endo was spotted training alone last week and still might not be ready to feature.

Ryan Gravenberch - doubt

The Holland international was withdrawn against United because of an ankle complaint.

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Elias Baum - out

The Germany under-21 international has a hamstring problem.

Head to head

Liverpool do battle against Frankfurt for the first time since 1972 when the two sides met in the UEFA Cup (now the Europa League). The Reds battled to a goalless draw in Germany before they earned a 2-0 win at Anfield in the second leg, with Kevin Keegan and Emlyn Hughes on target for Bill Shankly’s side.

Liverpool would go on to win the UEFA Cup as well as the First Division in what was Shankly’s most successful season as manager.