Amid talks of him committing his long-term future to the Reds, the £60 million-rated vice-captain will continue to influence the backline.

Liverpool transfer news: The academy graduate and Liverpool native has been subject of interest from the European giants.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently being monitored by Real Madrid who reportedly ‘love’ the Liverpool star who has just one year left on his current deal.

The Spanish giants have quietly registered an interest from afar across the past few years but the latest admission from Fabrizio Romano has certainly raised eyebrows given the right-back’s current contract situation. With just one year left on his current deal Alexander-Arnold runs the risk of generating speculation about his future despite the clear allegiance to the city he grew up in.

One of the club’s most pressing concerns is to quickly resolve his situation - as well as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s deals - in the coming months. However, as reported by Romano, Madrid reportedly ‘love’ the England defender and are keeping tabs on him regarding his ongoing contract situation. With the legendary Dani Carvajal in the twilight of his career, that position is one they are looking to solidify in the near future.

In terms of the player himself, he grew up in West Derby, Liverpool and his time at the club dates back to 2004. Having conducted numerous interviews over the years, he has spoken out on his future and speculation and has always maintained the same message - loyalty. Speaking in an interview with The Times that he wanted to stay at Liverpool for the duration of his career. He said: “There is nowhere else I’d rather be than Liverpool.

“Somewhere I want to stay for the rest of my career is Liverpool. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of. Liverpool are special. It’s completely down to the fans. Whether we are winning or losing we always have their love.” He also added: “I want to become captain one day. That’s definitely a dream of mine.”

Then, in 2021 after signing his previous deal, he reiterated his desire to be captain when speaking to LiverpoolFC.com, he said: “I think a few years ago it was obviously to establish myself as a regular and push on and kind of be an always-starter, someone that couldn't really be dropped. I think over the last few years I've kind of achieved that.

