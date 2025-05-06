Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have been heavily linked with AFC Bournemouth pair Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen.

AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has admitted that he is getting ready to lose some of his prized assets again in the summer transfer window.

The Cherries have enjoyed a fine 2024-25 season. Last weekend’s 2-1 win over second-placed Arsenal moved Bournemouth up to eighth in the Premier League table and they have a slim chance of qualifying for Europe in the final three games.

There have been plenty of standout performers who have unsurprisingly attracted admiring glances. Milos Kerkez has been highly impressive, with the left-back recording two goals and six assists. Liverpool have been heavily linked with the Hungary international.

The Reds are also keen on centre-back Dean Huijsen. The 20-year-old, who scored against Arsenal, has made eye-catching progress since arriving on the south coast from Juventus last summer.

Bournemouth would undoubtedly like to keep the pair at the Vitality Stadium and build towards next season. But having sold Dominic Solanke last summer for £65 million, as well as Lloyd Kelly joining Newcastle United on a free transfer, Iraola knows that the Cherries are vulnerable to clubs above them in the football food chain.

What’s been said

Speaking to Sky Sports, Iraola said: "I don't think it's any different from previous years, especially when the team has done a good job," he says. "It happened to us last season. We didn't know what was going to happen with some players. We lost Lloyd Kelly and after that Dom Solanke.

"We don't really know what is going to happen in the summer, we are still focused on other things, but right now all the players are ours and, if nothing happens, they will continue to be ours next season also. So I don't think it's going to be different from other summers.

"We will focus on trying to improve the team, and add new players if we can, and if some player leaves because someone comes with what the club considers to be a good offer, we have to be ready for those situations, but not with fear. It is something that all the clubs, especially the ones who are not at the highest level like the top, top teams, have to get used to."

Will Liverpool sign Kerkez or Huijsen?

They are two names who have been linked with Liverpool for several months. As things stand, Kerkez could be more likely than Huijsen. Left-back is expected to be a priority position for the Reds as they seek a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson. The Scotland international won a second Premier League title at Anfield this season but is now aged 31 and a succession plan is required.

Huijsen appears to be a player who is in demand, with Chelsea and Arsenal also linked. The defender has a £50 million release clause in his Cherries contract. Liverpool could look to strengthen their centre-half options but may not want to pay such a significant fee for someone who may be behind Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order.