Cody Gakpo has been in flying form for Liverpool during their Premier League title charge.

Cody Gakpo believes that his move to Liverpool was because of God’s will.

The forward has been in rampant form during the Reds’ Premier League title charge. In last Saturday’s 4-1 win over Ipswich, he scored twice and recorded an assist. That took his tally to 14 goals and five assists in 32 appearances in all competitions this season.

The Netherlands international is now a firm favourite among Kopites. He had a mixed opening 18 months at Anfield after he made a surprise switch from PSV Eindhoven for up to £44 million in January 2023.

Gakpo had attracted interest from Manchester United previously, while he admitted Leeds United and Southampton were previously keen. He now prepares to face his former club PSV when the Reds travel to the Philips Arena in the Champions League on Wednesday evening. And opening up on his career to The Players’ Tribune, Gakpo has revealed that he was told by a pastor that he would move to Merseyside before Liverpool even revealed they were admirers.

Gakpo said: “I started hearing rumours of a move to England. Now, everybody who knows me, knows I am a man guided by my faith. So, one day, I had a meeting with the pastor from my church back in Holland, and he brought a friend who was a pastor somewhere else. This other pastor said: ‘Can I tell you something?’ I said of course. This was before any big clubs had come knocking on my door. And he said that God told him that I would go to Liverpool. I kind of laughed it off like: ‘Yeah, nice, we will see about that’. There was already a little bit of interest from Manchester United, so I thought, We’ll see.

“Then in the summer of 2022, United went for Antony. I was like, What should I do? At this point I could go to Leeds, Southampton, or I could stay at PSV. I prayed, and I asked God for guidance. But you see, I had to make sure I got his message. So I said, If I score only one time, I’ll go to Southampton…. If I score two times, I’ll go to Leeds…. If I score three times, I’ll stay.

“The next day we played, and I scored twice. I was also involved in a third goal — and at first, it was called as an own goal. Then I was subbed out. So, two goals, right? I thought, Ah, OK, it’s Leeds then. I was at peace with my decision. As I was sitting on the bench, I told my friend, Jordan Teze, who now plays for Monaco, the whole story. He was like, “If God wants you to stay, that own goal will be awarded to you.” It was like a coin toss, waiting to see what they decided. It could have gone either way! But after the game, they gave me the goal. I scored three, so my fate changed. I stayed at PSV.

“It’s a funny story, but in a way, that’s a really important piece of the puzzle. Thank God I stayed because that allowed me to play in the World Cup, which led to Liverpool.”

In the first half of the 2022-23 season, Gakpo was prolific for PSV. He netted 13 times and created 17 in just 24 appearances. After also impressing for the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup, Liverpool made their move - and Gakpo is delighted they did.

He added: “The next day we went home [from the World Cup]. Then I went to Dubai on vacation. One night, I’m in my hotel room. It’s like 11 pm. My brother Sidney calls with my agents. ‘We’re having talks with them now,’ he said. ‘It’s pretty close’. ‘Who?’ ‘Liverpool.’

“It’s funny how when you set out to reach some crazy dream, you have no idea how or when it’s all going to come together, but in the end, when you look back on everything, it all feels a little like destiny.

“I love being at Liverpool. I’d heard about the fans — everyone has — but I still was shocked to experience it in person. The excitement for every goal feels a little like the World Cup. And in a strange way, being here gives me that same feeling I get in Eindhoven, or Lomé. It feels like home.”