‘Absolutely horrible’ Jurgen Klopp angered after 3-0 loss to Wolves

Liverpool fell to another poor away defeat and Jurgen Klopp was angered by his team’s performance.

Jurgen Klopp was angered over his team’s performance as Liverpool fell to a dismal 3-0 loss away at Wolves in the Premier League this afternoon.

An own goal from Joel Matip, coupled with goals from Craig Dawson and Ruben Neves means Liverpool slipped to another away defeat, having lost to Brentford and Brighton already in the league in 2023 so far.

Klopp, speaking after the game, was furious with his team’s performance as he was left without an explanation for his team’s poor display at Molineux.

“Very frustrating, very disappointing. The start of the game was absolutely horrible, the opposite of what we wanted to do.”

“Obviously it was a horrible start. Two goals which cannot happen like that. But it happened and we were 2-0 down because of our own fault. We should have defended better. We were passive in that period. I cannot explain it. There is no excuse for it.”

“Concentration for the first 15 mins. Again, I cannot explain. These 15 mins cannot be allowed. It needs to change. For the moment, I’m so disappointed and angry about the first 15 minutes, I can’t find the words for it.”

Especially poor was Liverpool’s midfield and their centre-backs, as Matip and Joe Gomez were at fault for the two opening goals as Wolves earned a quickfire lead.

The loss leaves Liverpool 10th in the league, with 31 points dropped this season and only one win in seven; it’s becoming a crisis for Klopp and Liverpool and there’s certainly big tests to come on the horizon.

Up next for Liverpool is the derby against Everton at Anfield on February 13, with the Toffees earning a much-needed three points against the leaders Arsenal in the early kick-off today.