The Dutch football legend could not believe what he heard from Liverpool head coach Arne Slot.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot left one of the greatest footballers of all time Marco van Basten ‘listening with his mouth open for one hour’ because of his ideas about the game, it has been recalled.

Slot was an unheralded figure when he took over from Jurgen Klopp as Anfield supremo last summer. When Klopp announced his shock exit, there were concerns that it could spark the Reds’ downfall.

And after it became clear that Xabi Alonso would not be leaving Bayer Leverkusen to return to Liverpool, sporting director Richard Hughes turned to Slot. The Dutchman had led Feyenoord to Eredivisie and KNVB Cup glory but there were some sceptics as to whether he would have the credentials to fill the lofty void of Klopp.

Yet a year later and any doubts have proven emphatically wrong. Slot has guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in his maiden campaign, while they may well have gone much deeper in the Champions League only for a last-16 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.

Slot is now regarded as one of the best coaches around. But his prowess was already well known in the Netherlands. The Dutch-based journalist Marcel van der Kraan has recalled that Slot went on a TV show that featured van Basten where he discussed tactics. And the legendary former Ajax and AC Milan striker was left ‘absolutely mesmerised’ by what Slot had to say.

What’s been said

Speaking on the Football Daily podcast, van der Kraan said: “Slot is, in a way, a genius in exploiting the gaps and space of the opposition by putting his key players in all kind of different little formations. It often looks the same formation but Liverpool are never the same formation. Every game, he will adjust small details, he’s like a scientist in football.

“Last year, Arne Slot came to a football panel show in the Netherlands live on TV. Marco van Basten was on the other side of the table, with Ruud Gullit and a few others. Marco van Basten was incredibly interested in hearing certain things from Arne Slot and questioning him on certain things.

“Van Basten had just been at the FIFA headquarters as their technical director - probably the highest technical director job in world football. The show turned out with Marco van Basten listening with his mouth open for one hour, listening to Arne Slot.

“Slot explains his ideas, tactics, how he would change the midfield, how he would create an overload and Van Basten was absolutely mesmerised and said he was the best football talker he'd spoken to for many years.”

Slot thanks FSG

After Liverpool won the Premier League following a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, Slot admitted that some may have been uncertain about his appointment but thanked Fenway Sports Group for having the belief in him.

Slot said: “It was special for them (FSG) as well I think to be part of this moment, for them to trust me in this position. Maybe now everybody says it made complete sense but the moment they signed me maybe not everyone was as confident as everyone is now. That tells you also what a special club this is that they don’t always go for the most simple or obvious choice but they make the choice they think is best for the club.

"It must be a special moment for them as well, the second time in five years they have won the league and now to do this in front of our fans is special for everyone, including them."