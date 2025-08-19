Josh Sonni-Lambie of Liverpool during the Premier League Cup game at AXA Training Centre on March 05, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Liverpool youngster scored from the halfway line in the under-18s’ victory.

A Liverpool youngster delivered a moment of magic that has been hailed as ‘absolutely outstanding’.

The Reds’ under-18s opened their curtain on their 2025-26 campaign with a 5-1 triumph over Stoke City. And the highlight of the game was the goal scored by Josh Sonni-Lambie. The 17-year-old netted a stunning goal when he lobbed Potters goalkeeper Lucas Knight from the halfway line on the hour mark.

Sonni-Lambie signed professional terms at Anfield earlier this year, having joined at club at under-14 level. Last season, he netted 12 goals in all competitions and he is an England under-18 international.

Speaking on Sonni-Lambie’s goal, Liverpool under-18s head coach Simon Wiles told the club’s website: “That's outstanding. It's an absolutely outstanding finish. I think it's at a really, really important time because Stoke came out in the second half and they started putting us under a lot of pressure and we were trying to find a way to keep playing.

“Just that moment of quality, it settles everything and then we started getting a little bit more of the ball and we start playing again. They're really key moments in terms of momentum. But to have the ability to do that and deliver was absolutely outstanding, and it couldn't have come at a better time for us in terms of where the game was at.”

On the performance, Wiles said: “Delighted with that, delighted with that performance. I think coming into the game, we just wanted to make sure that we were really difficult to beat and be on the front foot with our out-of-possession work. My word, they worked their socks off. They were really aggressive, showed a real intensity to their play and got the rewards from that with some really good moments and some really eye-catching performances at the top end of the pitch.”