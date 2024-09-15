Paulo Fonesca. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool open their Champions League campaign at the San Siro on Tuesday.

AC Milan boss Paolo Fonesca insisted Liverpool’s loss to Nottingham Forest will make no difference in their Champions League showdown.

The Reds suffered their first defeat of the Arne Slot era at the hands of Forest. After wins over Ipswich, Brentford and Manchester United, they slipped to a 1-0 reverse against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men at Anfield. Callum Hudson-Odoi netted the only goal in the 72nd minute.

Liverpool now face a swift turnaround as their Champions League campaign begins against Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night (20.00 BST). The Rossoneri have endured a difficult start to the campaign before cruising to a 4-0 win over Venezia. All four goals were scored inside 30 minutes to ease the early pressure on Fonesca, who took the reins in the summer.

But the Milan chief is not getting carried away by his side’s triumph and insisted Liverpool are ‘one of the best clubs in Europe’. Speaking at his post-match press conference (via @MilanPosts on X): “I liked the energy we had from the first minute. We had good attacking moments. Sometimes we forced situations too much; we need to find the right moments to attack.

Victories always bring confidence. When we play against teams like Liverpool, I’m sure of one thing the players are all motivated. The problem is when we play against teams like Venezia. I was more concerned about today's attitude than the one against Liverpool. I’m calm about Tuesday’s attitude. It’s not that Liverpool isn’t strong just because they lost today; they are one of the best clubs in Europe."