Liverpool transfer news as reported target Adrian Rabiot addresses his future.

Adrian Rabiot has admitted that he is attracted to playing in the Premier League.

Rabiot is currently starring for France at the World Cup and helped them set up a hugely-anticipated quarter-final clash against England on Saturday. The Juventus midfielder has played in all four games for Didier Deschamps’ side, scoring one goal and recording one assist.

Rabiot was linked with a move to Liverpool during last summer's transfer window. And last month, reports in Italy suggested that the Reds were considering a swap deal with Juve that would result in Kostas Tsimikas heading the other way. The Reds requiring additions in midfield.

Rabiot was also target for Manchester United last summer. Contracted to Juventus until June 2023, the 27-year-old doesn't have a particular English club he'd like to join with his future at the Old Lady uncertain.

Speaking at a World Cup press conference, Rabiot said: "The Premier League attracts me. I've always said I'd like to play there. Will it be at the end of my contract at Juve? I don't know.

“I don't have a favourite team in England, there is no team where I’d necessarily like to play [in particular]."

