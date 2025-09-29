Liverpool face Galatasaray in the Champions League and are still able to add to their squad before the game.

Arne Slot might be thankful for UEFA's late change of heart.

On the eve of this season's Champions League starting, the governing body made the decision to change a rule allowing clubs to make adjustments to their squad in the event of a serious injury.

From this campaign, clubs have been permitted to replace an injured player who has been ruled out of action for more than 60 days.

With Giovanni Leoni set to be absent for around a year after rupturing his ACL, Liverpool have been able to add Federico Chiesa to their set-up. Chiesa was originally omitted from the squad submitted before the 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid on match-day one.

But now he's able to feature for Liverpool in Europe's elite club competition as they face Galatasaray tonight. Chiesa will be on the bench but there are calls for him to start from sections of fans. He engineered both assists in last week's 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup and came off the bench to score in the 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace.

Still, Leoni's long-term blow means that Liverpool are left short of centre-back options. Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are the only senior recognised options. However, Konate's performance came in for criticism against Palace, while Gomez has had injury problems over the past few years and was well short of his best against Southampton.

Liverpool will head to Galatasaray with 22 first-team players that includes 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha, who was placed in the Champions League ahead of Chiesa. Head coach Slot is likely to name third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman on the bench. With 12 substitutes allowed, Trey Nyoni may be called up for first-team duty against Galatasaray, having started against Southampton. Jayden Danns is set to miss out after limping off in the 31st minute of the under-21s' 3-2 loss at Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Both Nyoni and Danns feature on Liverpool's squad List B, which includes players 'born on or after January 1, 2004, and having a continuous two-year or three-year association with the club since their 15th birthday, or being 16 and registered for two uninterrupted years'.

UEFA rules state that 'clubs are entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season, but the list needs to be submitted no later than 24:00 CET the day before a match'.

That means that Liverpool can still supplement their squad ahead of the Galatasaray game - and may opt to do so. Last season, Amara Nallo was among the youngsters involved in the Champions League. The centre-back made his debut in a 3-2 loss against PSV Eindhoven when the Reds had already moved into the knockout stage. Nallo was given a red card after four minutes for a foul on Johan Bakayoko.

Nallo, signed from West Ham in 2022, is still well regarded. But the 19-year-old has not played for the under-21s in their past four games, having captained Rob Page's men in a 4-2 loss against Leicester City on the opening day. Nallo was subbed at half-time so it appears he is injured.

However, there is the possibility of Wellity Lucky being included in the senior set-up. The 19-year-old was reportedly wanted by clubs in Spain and Germany during the summer transfer window before committing his future on Merseyside. Lucky has made five appearances for the under-21s this campaign and represented the under-19s in a 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Youth League.

Carter Pinnington featured alongside Lucky against Ipswich. The Wirral-born 18-year-old has made six appearances for the under-21s and also played against Atletico.