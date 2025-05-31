It is looking likely that Liverpool will sell Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer transfer window.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has officially departed Liverpool.

It was already made public knowledge for the past few weeks that the right-back will leave Anfield after an announcement in April. It was expected for months previously that Alexander-Arnold would turn down fresh terms in favour of a move to Real Madrid.

However, Liverpool have done as well as they could out of the deal. Alexander-Arnold departing his boyhood club on a free transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu was why sections of Kopites were left irked. There was a feeling among sections of fans that Alexander-Arnold should have committed his future and if he did want to seek pastures new, then the Reds could have banked a substantial fee.

However, Liverpool have at least accrued a windfall. It’s nowhere near the true value of one of the right-backs in the world, but Real’s participation in the expanded Club World Cup means that they have splashed out £10 million to ensure Alexander-Arnold can feature. His Anfield contract expired on 30 June, with Los Blancos’ opening game against Al-Hilal taking place 12 days earlier.

It is set to be an intriguing summer transfer window for Arne Slot’s side. Despite being Premier League champions, several incoming and outgoings are expected. Jeremie Frimpong has arrived as Liverpool’s maiden signing for £29.5 million, while he will hopefully be followed by Florian Wirtz as part of a double swoop from Bayer Leverkusen. AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is on the radar and he may cost around £45 million.

It means that sales will also be needed to help raise funds. The obvious one is Caoimhin Kelleher. The goalkeeper has constantly spoken about his desire to become No.1 in his own right, having been behind Alisson Becker since breaking into the first-team fray.

Kelleher has displayed his quality when called upon, having been between the posts for two Carabao Cup triumphs and made 10 appearances during the Premier League title triumph. But Alisson firmly remains first choice, while Liverpool have already agreed to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia for up to £29 million.

In truth, a departure this summer appears inevitable for Kelleher, especially as he only has a year left on his deal. He will not be short of suitors, with a host of clubs linked. The 26-year-old may have to wait until some of the dominos fall into place - and one appears to be in motion,

Brentford have been mooted as a potential destination for Kelleher. The Bees are an established Premier League outfit who have made magnificent progress, having finished 10th this term.

Mark Flekken has served as Brentford’s stopper for the past two years. But the Netherlands international is in talks to return to Germany where he spent most of his career. Bayer Leverkusen, who finished second in the Bundesliga and will again be in the Champions League, are keen to sign the 31-year-old. A fee has still to be agreed.

However, journalist Nicole Schira has reported that Flekken has agreed personal terms with Leverkusen, which suggests the deal is very much in motion. The Athletic reports that Brentford rebuffed Die Werkself’s opening bid of €9 million as they hold out for closer to €13 million.

Kelleher is valued at around £20 million by Liverpool and those funds could go back into the transfer kitty for any other potential recruits.