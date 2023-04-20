The former Ajax midfielder has struggled for game-time and he failed to feature once again against Manchester City.

Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch was an unused substitute once again for Bayern Munich amid reports his agent has already begun liasing with other clubs for a move away.

The German side drew 1-1 with Manchester City at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, but were eliminated (4-1 on aggregate) from the Champions League quarter-finals.

Gravenberch has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks and being overlooked by new Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel once again - despite the tie being completely over for the majority of the second leg.

The 20-year-old refused to answer any questions in the mixed zone after the game and remianed tight lipped on Liverpool’s reported interest.

Gravenberch is leaning towards the idea of a fresh start this summer, according to latest reports from Neil Jones (GOAL). The player’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has already begun liaising with potential buyers, of which there are a few - including Liverpool - and a fee of £25 million has been touted.

According to Fabrizio Romano, The Reds are still pushing for Gravenberch and consider him a perfect signing.

Despite making 27 appearances across all competitions this season, he’s only played 711 minutes for Bayern - that works out at an average of 34 per game.

In addition, he’s only started once in the league, and twice in the Champions League, and the numbers are extremely damning for the young midfielder, who was pursued by most of the elite clubs in Europe when it was announced he was leaving Ajax last summer.

