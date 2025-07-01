Agreement reached - Record-breaking Liverpool gem signs 'long-term contract'

Arne Slot, head coach of Liverpool celebrates as the team bus passes through fans in celebration during the Liverpool Trophy Parade on May 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have confirmed a new contract for one of their up-and-coming stars

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are having a very busy summer as they look to sign the right players to defend the Premier League title while they also need to agree a number of player exits to help fund more additions.

One other issue to solve is player retention. Four players were out of contract in 2026 at the close of the most recent campaign. One of those, Caoimhin Kelleher, has left for Brentford in an £18m deal while fellow goalkeeper Vítězslav Jaroš has penned a new deal and headed on loan to Ajax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Questions remain over the long-term futures of Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate with both players entering the final months of their respective deals. The Reds are also looking to the future and they have confirmed a new contract for one of their young gems who has already featured for the first team.

Trey Nyoni pens new Liverpool contract

An agreement has been reached on a new contract for 18-year-old Trey Nyoni who has signed a long-term deal at Anfield. His extension comes as he turns 18, with the Reds able to tie him down to longer terms now he is officially an adult. Per FA rules, players under the age of 18 can only sign to a limited number of years.

He made six appearances for the senior side last term and also appeared for the club’s Under-21s, Under-19s and Under-18s. He made his debut for the club under Jurgen Klopp in the FA Cup against Southampton aged 16 and 243 days. At the time, he set the record for the youngest player to play for Liverpool in the FA Cup and was the third youngest player in the club’s history.

He has since been surpassed by Rio Ngumoha who made his Liverpool debut in the FA Cup age 16 and 135 days. However, Nyoni does hold the record as the youngest player to appear for Liverpool in Europe when he came off the bench against PSV Eindhoven last season, aged 17 and 213 days. He beat the previous record, held by Phil Charnock, by two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trey Nyoni on new Liverpool deal

Reacting to his new contract, Nyoni said: “It means a lot, obviously supporting the club from young as well.

“So, it’s a great feeling. But now I have to go out and show why I’ve earned this contract. I think it’s just step by step, day by day, just becoming better every day, just improving as a player.

“I’m still young, there’s a lot of improvement. That’s the most important thing. I just have to repay them in that way.”

Arne Slot revealed last summer that Nyoni was regularly training with the senior side. He said back in August: “I think still this team, with what we have, has a lot of homegrown players. One of them, Trey Nyoni, is also training with us on a daily basis at only 17. So this club will always bring good youngsters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nyoni is one of the club’s academy stars who Liverpool World have tipped for a more regular spot in the first team next campaign. Georgia Goulding wrote: “Trey Nyoni has a lot of potential to become a future Anfield star.

“Reports in January claimed Slot and co had ruled out the idea of Nyoni heading out on loan, as the preference was for him to develop at Anfield instead. Fans could see more of the teenager next season if he remains at Anfield.”