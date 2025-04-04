Diogo Jota scored the all-important goal as he weaved through the Toffees defence before hammering a low-driving effort past Jordan Pickford. Liverpool’s title rivals Arsenal can only claim a maximum of 85 points this season and Arne Slot’s men are only 13 points away from passing that total. If Arsenal drop any more points between now and the end of the campaign - Liverpool’ required tally will only get lower. Up next for the Gunners is a trip to Goodison Park, on the back of the news that Gabriel is out for the season.