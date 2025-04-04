Liverpool are a minimum of 13 points away from becoming Premier League champions as they returned to action with a 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night.
Diogo Jota scored the all-important goal as he weaved through the Toffees defence before hammering a low-driving effort past Jordan Pickford. Liverpool’s title rivals Arsenal can only claim a maximum of 85 points this season and Arne Slot’s men are only 13 points away from passing that total. If Arsenal drop any more points between now and the end of the campaign - Liverpool’ required tally will only get lower. Up next for the Gunners is a trip to Goodison Park, on the back of the news that Gabriel is out for the season.
The Reds have lost just one league game all season, which came at home to Nottingham Forest back in September. Up next is games away at Fulham and home to West Ham United. They finish April with fixtures against Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.
As Liverpool look to seal the title, we asked an AI supercomputer how many points the Reds will finish with this season - here’s how Grok AI predicted the full final Premier League table...
