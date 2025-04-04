I asked AI supercomputer to predict the final Premier League table - here’s how many points Liverpool will finish above Arsenal

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:03 BST

Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title as they have a 12-point lead with eight games remaining

Liverpool are a minimum of 13 points away from becoming Premier League champions as they returned to action with a 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night.

Diogo Jota scored the all-important goal as he weaved through the Toffees defence before hammering a low-driving effort past Jordan Pickford. Liverpool’s title rivals Arsenal can only claim a maximum of 85 points this season and Arne Slot’s men are only 13 points away from passing that total. If Arsenal drop any more points between now and the end of the campaign - Liverpool’ required tally will only get lower. Up next for the Gunners is a trip to Goodison Park, on the back of the news that Gabriel is out for the season.

The Reds have lost just one league game all season, which came at home to Nottingham Forest back in September. Up next is games away at Fulham and home to West Ham United. They finish April with fixtures against Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

As Liverpool look to seal the title, we asked an AI supercomputer how many points the Reds will finish with this season - here’s how Grok AI predicted the full final Premier League table...

Predicted points - 13

1. 20th: Southampton

Predicted points - 13 | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Predicted points - 24

2. 19th: Leicester City

Predicted points - 24 | Getty Images

Predicted points - 26

3. 18th: Ipswich Town

Predicted points - 26 | AFP via Getty Images

Predicted points - 34

4. 17th: Wolves

Predicted points - 34 | Wolves via Getty Images

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueArsenal
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice