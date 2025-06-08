Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool lifts the trophy after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images/Getty Images For Th

We asked AI how the final 2025-26 Premier League table could look if Liverpool complete deals for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are ramping up their summer transfer business as they look to defend the Premier League title next season.

The Reds last won back-to-back titles in 1984 as they clinched what was actually a third-straight domestic crown. They will be out to end the long wait for consecutive titles and are providing Arne Slot with the means to bolster his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremie Frimpong has already arrived at the club after his move from Bayer Leverkusen was confirmed last week. He joins following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold. It gives the Reds two strong options at right-back with Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley recently penning a new deal with the club.

Liverpool are advancing with deals for Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz, with confidence from the Reds they will be able to complete both of those deals well ahead of next season.

Liverpool’s biggest challengers next season

Manchester City made a number of signings in January, with Omar Marmoush the headline arrival. He scored seven goals in 16 Premier League games and with six months to settle in will prove a key player for Pep Guardiola’s side next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gunners lacked an out-and-out striker last campaign and have their eyes on a number of players as they look to address that issue. RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko appears to be their leading candidate to provide Mikel Arteta with a key goal threat.

Liverpool romped to the title with four games to spare but are eager to strengthen ahead of the new campaign to give themselves the best chance of seeing off any potential resurgence from the likes of Arsenal or City.

AI predicts 2025-26 Premier League table for Liverpool and their rivals

We asked Grok AI to forecast the Premier League table for next season and to factor in the potential arrivals of Wirtz and Kerkez. They predicted the Reds to defend their crown yet again.

1. Liverpool

2. Manchester City.

3. Arsenal

4. Chelsea

5. Newcastle United

6. Tottenham Hotspur

7. Manchester United

8. Nottingham Forest

9. Bournemouth

10. Aston Villa

11. Brighton & Hove Albion

12. Brentford

13. Everton

14. Fulham

15. West Ham United

16. Wolverhampton Wanderers

17. Crystal Palace

18. Burnley

19. Leeds United

20. Sunderland

Speaking about transfer and his rivals, Slot said recently in an interview with BBC Sport: "City will probably strengthen the squad again. If the rumours are correct, Arsenal is planning the same, so it would be stupid if we are not looking at trying to strengthen the squad as well," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Again, I've said it many times, it's not that easy because this team has already won the league. So to find players that can strengthen us - that might not be that difficult - because there are certain players in the world where I think, 'if they would come, it would be nice'.

"But they're also playing at clubs where they don't want to leave. So there are not many that can strengthen us, but the few that are out there, we will try to get them. At this moment of time we're not sure if that's possible."