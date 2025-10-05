Liverpool fans waves huge flags outside of Anfield stadium | Getty Images

Who will Liverpool look to sign in 2026 after a record-breaking summer transfer window?

Liverpool set multiple new transfer records over the summer but they are still actively searching for their next big signings.

After breaking their club record twice with Florian Wirtz and then Alexander Isak, the Reds set a new benchmark for cash spent in a single transfer window. Their staggering £446 million in outgoings is more than any other Premier League club in history.

British record Isak capped off their expensive summer but they were unable to sign Marc Guehi. The centre-back had been a leading target for several months and bolstering their defence is still very much something Liverpool are focused on.

Multiple transfer rumours have been doing the rounds since the window closed. Whether the Premier League champions will do business in January or wait until the summer remains to be seen, but we wanted to get a glimpse of the potential signings the Reds could make.

We asked an AI chatbot to list three high profile signings Liverpool should make in 2026.

Liverpool opt for another centre-back over Marc Guehi

Guehi seemed like an assured signing but links with Real Madrid have now cast huge doubt over a revisited deal. Instead, Jarrad Branthwaite has been suggested as Liverpool’s main focus across the backline.

Defence is now a concern for the Reds. Giovanni Leoni is potentially out for the season with an ACL injury, Ibrahima Konate is approaching the end of his contract and Joe Gomez could also move on after being close to an AC Milan move on Deadline Day.

Liverpool are fans of Branthwaite but rivals Everton aren’t planning on letting him leave easy. The Toffees recently agreed a contract extension with the 23-year-old, tying him down until 2030. The chatbot has acknowledged the trickiness of prising Branthwaite from Everton and has quoted an estimated cost of £70-80 million.

Adam Wharton is the second target who has been suggested for Liverpool. The Reds have indeed been linked with the Crystal Palace star, who has garnered quite a lot of interest thanks to his rise into the spotlight.

Other clubs have also been keeping tabs on Wharton, who has been valued in the region of £60 million, which is a significant decrease from the reported £100 million initially.

A recent report from Football Insider has re-linked Liverpool with a potential move for Wharton. However, Palace are firm on not selling in January, so the Reds may need to bide their time and wait for the summer.

£78m winger tipped for Liverpool move

More than 70 percent of the money Liverpool spent over the summer went on new attacking figures. Wirtz, Isak and Hugo Ekitike cost a combined £320 million but only the latter has found himself hitting the ground running at his new club.

Complaints are being made about Liverpool’s lack of threat in attack despite these blockbuster new signings. With that being said, the chatbot has named Nico Williams as the Reds’ third signing for 2026.

The pacey winger is confident playing on both flanks but his main position is on the left. As a potential replacement for Luis Diaz, the world is well aware of how dangerous Williams can be in attack. The Spanish international tallied eight goals and 18 assists during the 2023/24 season, before racking up 11 goals and seven assists in the following campaign.

Williams is on track for a stunning season, with three goalscoring contributions in as many La Liga games so far. The 23-year-old previously had a €58 million (£50m) in place but since signing a new deal, Athletic Club have upped that amount to €90 million (£78m), meaning he’ll cost significantly more to sign, with his contract running until 2035.

