Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong and are pushing for further big name signings

Liverpool begin the defence of their Premier League title on Friday, August 15 when they play host to Bournemouth in the 2025/26 curtain raiser at Anfield.

The Reds will begin life without Trent Alexander-Arnold in their senior squad for the first time in a decade, but are boosted by the arrival of a number of exciting recruits including the Premier League’s most expensive player Florian Wirtz as well as his former teammate Jeremie Frimpong and most likely Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez.

Ex-Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard once said it’s best to ‘fix the roof while the sun is still shining’, and that’s exactly what Liverpool have done after splashing out nearly £150m already to boost their chances of lifting further honours. However, Liverpool’s business is far from over and there’s still a whole host of exciting names being linked with a move to Anfield, including Newcastle United’s Swedish forward Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Signing both might be a tad unrealistic given Newcastle’s Isak valuation, but the Reds have already proven they are willing to spend big to get their prime targets over the line. With that in mind, in a hypothetical world where both transfers get completed, we asked Grok AI how Liverpool would fare in both the Premier League and cup competitions - and this was its intriguing response.

AI expects Liverpool to defend their league title

Grok AI predicts that Liverpool will defend their league title and achieve a points tally of 92 if they get their main targets over the line. It says that Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi’s arrival is likely, given his contract situation, and adds that alternatives such as Hugo Ekitike or Victor Osimhen could be targeted instead of Isak due to his price tag of over £150m.

However, if Isak was to arrive it claims he could score over 25 goals in the league and push Mohamed Salah for next year’s Golden Boot alongside Manchester City star Erling Haaland and Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer.

Here's the full table based on AI’s prediction

Liverpool - 92 Arsenal - 86 Man City - 82 Newcastle - 76 Chelsea - 72 Aston Villa - 68 Nottingham Forest - 65 Brighton - 60 Crystal Palace - 58 Bournemouth -55 Tottenham - 52 Man Utd - 50 Fulham - 48 Everton - 45 Brentford - 42 Leeds Utd - 40 Wolves - 38 Burnley - 34 Sunderland - 32 West Ham - 30

How could Liverpool fare in cup competitions?

Liverpool’s statement transfer window has prompted AI to back the club to win the Champions League while defeating Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in Budapest with Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah scoring in the final. Florian Wirtz is expected to get 10 assists during the tournament and be one of the standout performers.

The Reds would also be in pole position to win the League Cup this time around, beating Chelsea 2-0 with Isak scoring a brace.

However, AI expects Liverpool to fall shot of a quadruple by losing to Arsenal in the semi-final of the FA Cup, with the Gunners eventually lifting the trophy at Wembley Stadium.