Liverpool are interested in signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak despite securing deals for Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike already this window

Liverpool are interested in signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United this summer but whether a deal can be agreed between the clubs remains to be seen.

The Reds approached their Premier League rivals last week to inform them of their interest in Isak and of their willingness to do a deal in the region of £120m. The Magpies have slapped a valuation of over £150m on Isak and have long insisted he was not for sale.

However, this week it emerged the player himself was keen to explore a move away from St James’ Park this summer - with a fresh twist put on the saga. It has raised hopes that Liverpool could sign the striker, despite already securing deals for Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike this summer.

Newcastle were also interested in Ekitike but after their refusal to sell Isak, saw their move for the Frenchman hijacked by Liverpool.

Hugo Ekitike happy to play alongside another striker with Liverpool

Speaking to club media, Ekitike did not seem too down about the prospect of another top-quality striker joining the ranks at Anfield. A deal for Isak is not close as things stand but it has been reported the player wants Liverpool and the Reds are keen to make it happen.

Ekitike completed his move to Anfield for £69m with a further £10m in add-ons. He said when asked what his best position is: “I do what the coach asks me to do, but yeah, I like to do everything. I can’t define myself only as a striker [who likes] to finish: I like to play, I like to be in the game, in the collective part of play [and] create also.

“So, I can do both – I can play alone and I like to play also with another striker and I think that’s what makes me versatile, but you know now in this football you need to adapt."

AI predicts Premier League table if Liverpool sign Alexander Isak

With the Reds eager to sign Isak alongside some of the other big names they have acquired this summer, we asked Grok AI to predict the Premier League table if Isak was to join Liverpool.

They tipped Liverpool to win the league with a points total of between 90-94, noting: “Isak’s signing would make Liverpool’s attack lethal.”

Arsenal were forecast to be close behind after a busy summer for the Gunners, with Viktor Gyokeres completing a move to North London on Saturday.

Manchester City and Chelsea were tipped to make up the top four, with Newcastle United predicted to be fifth once again. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are forecast to finish sixth and seventh with Manchester United improving but still well adrift in eighth.