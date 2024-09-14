Arne Slot Head Coach of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield on September 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Alan Shearer believes that Nottingham Forest’s victory over Liverpool was ‘no fluke’.

The Reds suffered their first loss during Arne Slot’s reign as head coach at Anfield. Despite dominating possession throughout the encounter, Liverpool struggled to create clear-cut chances. Luis Diaz hit the post in the first half, while Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota had efforts saved.

But after the interval, Slot’s troops lacked spark and guile as they were nullified by Forest. And in the 72nd minute, the home side were punished as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men mustered a counter-attack which was rounded off by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

After winning their opening three Premier League fixtures, Slot’s perfect start is now over. And former Newcastle United striker Shearer believes that Forest were deserving of three points. He told BBC Radio 5Live: “Nottingham Forest were outstanding. The way they defended as a team was magnificent and this was no fluke. They stopped Liverpool every time they got into the box.

“Then they went and hit them on the break, what a finish from Callum Hudson-Odoi. What a start to the season they've had.”

Ex-Blackburn striker Chris Sutton reckons Forest were also full value for their win. He said: “Arne Slot's honeymoon period is over, plenty of work to do.

“All credit to Forest, they were on fire. They defended brilliantly and then carried that threat. Nuno Espírito Santo making positive substitutions. Forest with the three points and they will be made up with the manner of their performance.”