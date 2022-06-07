Liverpool are being linked with a move for Leeds United star Raphinha, and both Alan Shearer and Gary Neville agree on the winger.

Raphinha is being linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly keen on the Leeds United star.

The Reds face losing key forward Sadio Mane this summer - and while they do have Luis Diaz - they are likely to source a replacement if their Senagalese frontman does depart.

Mane is out of contract in 2023, and if he does not want to sign a new deal, he is likely to be sold, with Bayern Munich understood to be waiting in the wings.

Fresh reports have claimed Raphinha is one of the players being sounded out, though he is not going to come cheap, especially after Leeds United managed to stay up.

For that reason, Liverpool are going to have to be sure the Brazilian is the right fit, and one of the concerns from his time at the Whites is a question of ‘inconsistency’.

That’s something Sky Sports pundit Neville addressed, speaking about the winger back in March.

"He's a top player, I think if they were to go down then a lot of clubs would be looking at him,” he told Sky Sports.

"I know he was left out towards the end of the (Marcelo) Bielsa reign, people saying he was inconsistent, but every time I've watched him I think 'I wouldn't like to play against him'."

Interestingly, Match of the Day pundit Shearer has also highlighted how Raphinha has learned to perform more consistently.

“He can put a shift in. But it will be disrespectful to say that’s all it is. There is so much more to him,” Shearer told Premier League Productions in the same month.

Neville is a fan of Raphinha’s

“There is the ability to go at players and to go past players. To score and to create.

“You can understand why there are so many people talking about him, and talking about his ability, because he’s doing this most weeks now.”

Raphinha scored 11 goals for Leeds United this season, and it’s clear pundits feel he has become a far more consistent performer this season.