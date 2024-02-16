Liverpool confirm Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai injury timeframes ahead of Carabao Cup final against Chelsea
Dominik Szoboszlai is a major doubt for Liverpool's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea in a week's time - while Trent Alexander-Arnold will definitely be absent.
Alexander-Arnold suffered a recurrence of a knee injury in last week's 3-1 win over Burnley. Szoboszlai, meanwhile, is again troubled by a hamstring issue.
Premier League leaders Liverpool make the trip to Brentford tomorrow before facing Luton Town on Wednesday - and then they'll meet Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday 25 February. But Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is braced to be without the key pair.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the Brentford clash, Klopp said: "Serious, yeah. It's a super-intense period. People think about the final which is fine but before the final we have Brentford and Luton and I didn’t think a second about the final. That's one game but before we have two games, which is bad. I think with Dom it will be around that time, we will see, with Trent maybe a week or two longer. It's not great but it's not to avoid that it happened.
"I'm not sure if Dom has a chance for the final but maybe. Trent will be after."