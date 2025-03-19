Liverpool injury news on Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a tough week for Liverpool to swallow.

Hopes of the Reds winning three trophies this season are over after two defeats. Arne Slot's side crashed out of the Champions League after a penalty shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain. But the 2-1 defeat by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final was even tougher to take given the lacklustre performance at Wembley.

It's the first time as Liverpool boss that Arne Slot suffered successive losses. In truth, it is the lowest ebb of his time as head coach so far - even though there is still plenty to be positive about. The Reds sit 12 points clear at the summit of the Premier League and the title appears on its way to Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, fatigue appears that it is starting to take its toll. Slot has been fairly reluctant to rotate many of his regular starters throughout the campaign and some appear jaded. Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister were among those who looked tired against Newcastle. The trio are set to represent their respective nations of Holland, Hungary and Argentina during the international break while the likes of Virgil van Dijk (Holland), Ibrahima Konate (France) Andy Robertson (Scotland) and Mo Salah (Egypt) are all in action.

Liverpool, therefore, will want to freshen up their squad and get as many players back as possible for the remaining fixtures as they aim to seal the Premier League title. The next game is as tough as they come against Everton on Wednesday 2 April. With that in mind, here’s a look at the current injury situation and when players may return to fitness.

Harvey Elliott - foot

The attacking midfielder made an excellent impact off the bench in the Carabao Cup final, with his clever through ball assisting Federico Chiesa's goal. However, Elliott was on the end of a nasty challenge from Newcastle's Joelinton in the dying embers. He limped off the Wembley pitch with the assistance of Liverpool's medical staff.

As things stand, Elliott will feature for the under-21s during the international break as there has been no further update.

Potential return game: Everton (H), Wednesday 2 April.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - ankle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds' vice-captain's void was felt against Newcastle. Liverpool lacked creativity and Mo Salah could not be effective as he was left isolated without attacking support. Slot has said that Alexander-Arnold will be back before the end of the campaign but no return date has been given.

Potential return: April

Conor Bradley - hamstring

Had the Northern Ireland international been fit to feature at Wembley, Liverpool's performance may have been boosted given the energy that Bradley provides. Norn Iron boss Michael O'Neill has revealed that the 21-year-old is working hard to get back to fitness before the end of the campaign.

Potential return: April

Joe Gomez - hamstring

Liverpool's longest-serving first-team player was another absent at Wembley as he works his way back from a serious issue that required surgery last month. There is hope that Gomez can return for the tail end of the campaign but he’s still very much in the rehabilitation process.

Potential return: May

Tyler Morton - shoulder

The midfielder played three times on the road to the Carabao Cup final and could well have made the bench had he been fit. It is likely that Morton will get minutes for the under-21s when he does recover from having an operation for his problem.

Potential return: N/A