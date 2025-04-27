Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrating after being named champions of the Premier League at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold won his second Premier League title with Liverpool

As Liverpool celebrated the Premier League title on Sunday afternoon, one thought that might have crossed the minds of the majority of Liverpool fans was - could this really be Trent Alexander-Arnold’s final season at Anfield?

The right-back, as things stand, has just four more games left in his Liverpool career as his contract comes to an end this summer. He has been strongly linked with Real Madrid. The right-back was in the thick of the celebrations as Liverpool romped over the line to clinch their second Premier League title in five years.

Tottenham Hotspur took an early 1-0 lead with former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke heading home in front of the Kop. However, the hosts led 3-1 by half time and added two more goals in the second half for a comfortable 5-1 win in the end. Alexander-Arnold played 75 minutes of the game as he made his first start since recovering from injury.

What Peter Drury said of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s celebrations

Speaking on Sky Sports just moments after Liverpool had clinched the title, lead commentator Peter Drury asked: “How could Trent consider walking away from this? The days for which he has lived.”

It has been a question on the lips of many Liverpool fans. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have already committed their futures to the club but several reports last month claimed that Alexander-Arnold is on the verge of joining Real Madrid. Many fans have wondered why the right-back would want to leave his boyhood club in period of success unfamiliar to the current generation of supporter.

The Liverpool academy graduate has been free to speak to clubs outside of England since January 1 and can leave on a free transfer in the summer once his contract runs out. The scenes of celebration at Anfield as Alexander-Arnold jubilantly joined his teammates has given hope in some quarters that the right-back could commit his future to the club. He has yet to join Real Madrid and a new contract with Liverpool cannot be completely ruled out, although it is unlikely as things stand.

Alexander-Arnold’s teammate Cody Gakpo expressed a desire for the right-back to stay after clinching the title. He said: "Now with Mo [Salah] and Virgil [Van Dijk] staying, and hopefully Trent as well, they can keep building.”

What Trent Alexander-Arnold has said on Liverpool future

Alexander-Arnold scored the decisive goal against Leicester City last weekend as his left-footed strike finally broke the Foxes’ resistance. After that game he was asked about his future but gave a non-committal response.

He said: "I said all season I'm not going to speak on my situation or comment on details but days like today are special. Scoring goals, winning games, being close to winning titles. Special moments that will live with me forever."

At the end of the win over Leicester, Van Dijk pushed Alexander-Arnold front and centre towards the fans. He added: “Virgil [van Dijk] told me to soak it in. The away fans are always outstanding. They have pushed us every game into the final minute, and that happened again today. As much as we do it for ourselves and our families, we do it for the fans, too. The least they deserve after spending all that money is to see us give 100% on the pitch. It's very special.”