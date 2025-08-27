Alexander Isak of Newcastle United in action during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Newcastle United FC at Amex Stadium on May 04, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The clock is ticking if Liverpool want to sign Alexander Isak but has the door potentially been opened?

At one point it seemed like Alexander Isak was certain to sign for Liverpool only for the transfer saga of the summer to take a series of twists that puts the move in doubt.

That the Swede is on total strike and not even training has shown the lengths to which players will go to to try and force through a dream move with Newcastle United adamant that their talisman is going nowhere despite Isak’s claim of promises being broken. One problem has been Eddie Howe’s inability to get a replacement for Callum Wilson over the line never mind someone to cover for the loss of Isak in a situation that might not be resolved until the latest hours of deadline day.

After missing out on players like Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, the Magpies have turned their attentions elsewhere with another bid for Jorgen Strand-Larsen of Wolverhampton expected. The problem is, thanks to Isak, is that clubs know that Newcastle are desperate for a striker or two which is why they might have to turn to plan B and sign those who aren’t wanted by their clubs. One such player has been offered to Newcastle, an international striker with a solid reputation of scoring goals for big clubs with Talksport and GiveMeSport’s Ben Jacobs revealing that:

“Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Dusan Vlahovic. Sources in Italy say Juventus raised Vlahovic as a potential replacement for Liverpool target Alexander Isak. Juve are willing to accept offers around €30m (£25.8m) in order to get the Serbian striker off their wage bill following the arrival of Jonathan David. As it stands, Newcastle are not planning to proceed. Also unclear if Vlahovic would be open to a move to St James' Park. Newcastle remain keen on Brentford's Yoane Wissa and are set to make a second bid for Wolves’ Jorgen Strand-Larsen, even though Wolves insist they don't wish to sell.”

Will Newcastle sell Isak to Liverpool this summer?

Even signing just one striker wouldn’t really move the needle in terms of Newcastle’s willingness to part ways with Isak. With the clock ticking, Vlahovic represents a good value for money option in that Juventus would be easy to negotiate with, especially considering that they have already suggested that terminating the towering Slovenian striker’s contract is a serious possibility. The Italian giants are as desperate to get rid of Vlahovic as Newcastle are to sign at least one more forward.

Newcastle’s statement wasn’t ambiguous, they do not believe that Isak will be sold this summer: “We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer. We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views.

“As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met. This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates.”

Isak’s options if Liverpool don’t bid again are limited, they will be even more limited if Newcastle keep trying to sign strikers who clubs don’t want to sell or turn their nose up at top class strikers who they have been offered.