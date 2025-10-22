Alexander Isak has scored just one goal since his £125 million transfer to Liverpool in the summer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Isak will know what is being said from outside the Liverpool dressing room.

The striker may opt to switch off from social media and not bother with what pundits and the media are saying - but he still will be acutely aware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the protracted summer saga and transfer fee he was signed for, Isak’s start to his Anfield career was always going to be scrutinised. Kopites have not been so swift to judge the Sweden international after his £125 million switch as he arrived well short of match fitness.

But before the 2-1 loss to Manchester United, head coach Arne Slot confessed that Isak can now be assessed ‘in a fair way’. That’s why he did get more criticism than in previous games for the chances he spurned against United. In truth, most would expect him to score given the money Liverpool paid. Isak first scuffed one effort wide before he had a gilt-edged chance when slipped in one-vs-one with visiting goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Isak shot down Lammens’ throat with a chance to equalise going begging.

The former Real Sociedad man awaits his maiden Liverpool goal in the Premier League. His only successful effort arrived in a Carabao Cup victory over Championship side Southampton.

What perhaps irked Liverpool fans more is that Hugo Ekitike, who has made a blistering start by netting five times since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt for £79 million, has been demoted to the bench in the past two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals are ultimately what will boost Isak’s confidence and stop all of the outside noise. He’ll hope that happens against Frankfurt in the Champions League tonight. And judging by what the media in Germany are reporting, he may have been handed a quiet boost.

That is because Die Alder goalkeeper Kaua Santos is under his own pressure. The Brazilian has conceded 18 goals so far this campaign and made a mistake from Vincenzo Griffo’s equalising free-kick in a 2-2 draw against SC Freiburg last time out.

According to BILD, Santos has not been at the same heights he previously hit since recovering from an ACL injury. It is suggested that the 22-year-old ‘hardly dares to leave his goal when faced with high balls, constantly loses in direct duels with strikers – and makes terrible mistakes’ and that his ‘stats are frightening’. In addition, the Frankfurter Rundschau says that Santos is ‘completely out of his depth’.

BILD claims that Santos will remain in goal against Liverpool ahead of the experienced Michael Zetterer, although Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmoller was asked about the status of his No.1 at his pre-match press conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Right now is the moment when Kauã takes another new run at it and processes everything that has happened lately,” said Toppmoller. “We don’t intend to turn it into a hop-on-hop-off game and will go into tomorrow’s game and the coming weeks with Zetti.”

Liverpool will, therefore, look to take advantage of the situation. More crosses may come into the box and orders to shoot more frequently to test Santos could well be given by Slot. Isak should be relishing the chance.