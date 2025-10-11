Alexander Isak of Liverpool receives instructions from Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, before coming on as a substitute during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on September 20, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Hugo Ekitike deserves to be Liverpool’s first choice striker after his stellar start

Premier League clubs splashed out a record-breaking £2.6bn on new recruits, with more than half of that figure being spent directly on centre forwards.

Liverpool were the biggest spenders in that regard, spending £446m on new signings, with more than £200m going on strikers after the British record transfer of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for £125m and the ambitious signing of Hugo Ekitike from Frankfurt for an initial £69m plus a further £10m in performance related add-ons, taking the deal to £79m in total.

Arne Slot’s star-studded team also invested over £150m on Bayer Leverkusen duo Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong and added further quality at left-back with Bournemouth youngster Milos Kerkez arriving to compete with Andrew Robertson. It makes Liverpool the biggest spending team in Premier League history in a single transfer window and ramps up the pressure for a team to not only succeed domestically but also to go further in European competitions of a round-of-16 exit to the eventual winners PSG during last year’s competition.

So far Liverpool, despite winning seven out of their 10 matches across all competitions, are yet to hit top gear and have struggled to control games in the same manner of last season. Some of this can be blamed on the number of changes and the need for new recruits to gel. But it’s clear to see that Liverpool have definitely unearthed one major gem in the form of Hugo Ekitike and it’s imperative that they build the team around him at this time.

Hugo Ekitike has been Liverpool’s best signing this season

Hugo Ekitike has hit the ground running at Liverpool with five goals and one assist in 10 appearances since joining. He netted a goal on his debut in the Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace, and scored and created on his first competitive outing against Bournemouth in a 4-2 win.

The Reims academy graduate, who was earmarked as a top talent by Newcastle United from the instant Eddie Howe and the Saudi ownership came to Tyneside, found the back of the net at St James’ Park when playing against the club he nearly joined this summer. While in the Merseyside derby, he managed to score the winner at Anfield in a 2-1 triumph over Everton.

Ekitike has scored in four of the seven matches he has started, with his only other goal coming from the bench in a League Cup win over Southampton. This strike highlighted both the qualities he brings to Liverpool as he tapped the ball into an open goal after linking up well with Federico Chiesa while also highlighting the one fault in his game, which is perhaps a touch of a naivety at his young age as he was sent off for taking his shirt off just moments after being given a first yellow card.

Nevertheless, Ekitike has otherwise been close to faultless in a Liverpool shirt since joining from Frankfurt, and is the first player since Daniel Sturridge in January 2013 to score in all of his first three matches. It’s not just his goals that have made him a big hit, but also his all-round game - the Frenchman holds the ball up well, is regularly taking on his opponent, winning headers, carrying the ball up the pitch and making key passes into the final third.

He outperforms blockbuster signing Alexander Isak in all these metrics, and as of yet hasn’t lost a league game in which he has started. Isak, on the other hand, has already lost both of the two league games in which he has started against Crystal Palace and Chelsea in a run which has coincided with the Reds squandering a five point advantage over Arsenal at the top of the table.

It’s no coincidence that Liverpool have dropped off after dropping Ekitike, and it’s clear at this moment that he is one of the players they need to build their team around after the international break. Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele, who covers Liverpool, said in his vlog that he has doubts about Isak’s fitness and feels it could be a while before he’s producing his best after a disrupted pre-season which saw him go on strike to force his move.

"The road to full fitness is a little bit longer than expected, and there’s a report from one of the Newcastle guys, saying they expect it to be three months until he’s fully fit”, explained Steele.

“And that is probably about right. He’s been at Liverpool now for four or five weeks, so maybe we are now probably another three or four weeks away from seeing Isak at his best. There have been glimpses, lovely assist on Saturday and he got his goal against Southampton, to be fair he’s got to score that, but he had to be in the right place at the right time. But, the road to full fitness does seem a bit bumpier than me or Slot predicted. But, as I said with Salah, if he gets a bit of confidence, it should be all good."

Thierry Henry: ‘Arne Slot has a nice headache’

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is someone that is already very familiar with Hugo Ekitike and the qualities he possesses having worked with him as France Under-21 boss. Henry believes Ekitike has become a very real alternative to Isak for Reds head coach Slot based on his early output.

"You call that a nice headache," said the former Arsenal legend, via Liverpool Echo.

"There is a choice now, and Ekitike made himself a choice. He arrived and erased any doubts about the time it would take him to adapt. He showed that he is at the level to play for Liverpool.

"Nobody was questioning whether Isak would adapt after what he did for Newcastle. The question mark was more on Ekitike, and he answered the call.

"At every club, you need to have players of the same quality at every position, because if someone falls asleep then the guy that comes in can take your place. That’s what we created at Arsenal – the quality on the bench is the same as on the field."

Henry went on to describe Ekitike as the player that has impressed him most in the entire league since arriving as well. The Frenchman is currently in action for the national team in a break which sees them face Azerbaijan and Iceland. It’s Ekitike’s second call up to the squad after appearing twice during August’s international break.

His blistering start for the Reds has made him the signing of the summer, so far.