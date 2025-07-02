Years at club: Three | Getty Images

Liverpool have put Alexander Isak at the top of their shopping list and there has been an update in the saga.

Liverpool are ticking the boxes off one by one in terms of transfer targets with a new No.9 looking like being the hardest to secure.

The hope is that Darwin Nunez will sign for Napoli to free up space on the wage bill and cash to fend off any potential PSR problems, however, this hasn’t stopped the Reds from laying the groundwork for his replacement.

There are three names being considered with Victor Osimhen, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak all having dossiers compiled and their respective qualities assessed.

Liverpool move for Alexander Isak hits a stumbling block

According to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solkehol, Newcastle United have lost out in their attempts to replace their star man: “Chelsea have agreed a deal worth up to £60m for Brighton forward Joao Pedro. The 23-year-old has agreed terms with Chelsea on a seven-year deal and will fly from Brazil to the USA to have a medical and join Enzo Maresca's side at the Club World Cup.

“Pedro will be able to play for Chelsea at the tournament, as clubs are allowed to register players between June 27 and July 3. The Blues view Pedro as a versatile forward who can play as a No. 9 and across the front line.

“Newcastle had also been interested in Pedro and had a bid of around £50m rejected last week. It is understood Pedro only wanted to play for Chelsea.”

Newcastle had made a treble transfer swoop last week which indicated that they were planning for life after Isak, but they are back to square one after losing out on Pedro.

Not many teams can afford the 25-year old, widely accepted as one of the best in Europe in his position, which puts Liverpool in the sort of position that should give them encouragement.

There is no rush to sign Isak, but Arne Slot does need more firepower if Nunez leaves although, on paper, the seven goals the Uruguayan scored last season won’t be difficult to cover. Newcastle having a lack of replacement ready, however, does put Liverpool back to square one as the Magpies simply won’t sell their star man without a replacement in place.

The short term Bosman solution to Isak pursuit

Harvey Elliott’s performances in the European Under-21 Championships should see more interest in his services in a position that Liverpool are well catered for.

Should he be sold, they don’t need to replace him and could use the £40m plus to sign a striker. Jonathan David has yet to commit his future elsewhere despite reports of negotiations with Juventus and the lack of a transfer fee makes him an attractive proposition.

His wages would be less than that of Nunez and Elliot combined and the money from the their respective sales could be banked for next summer to land Isak when there won’t be a need to spend £200m.

Patience is a virtue, and Liverpool could plug their No.9 problem with a top player who could then provide competition and depth next season.

Liverpool shouldn’t rush in and buy their second or third choice striker target just because Newcastle can’t sell this summer.