Alexander Isak made his Liverpool debut against Atletico Madrid. | Getty Images

There are high expectations of Alexander Isak for his maiden season in a Liverpool shirt.

The world finally got its first glimpse of Alexander Isak in red when he made his Liverpool debut in the Champions League this week.

The striker was named in Arne Slot’s starting lineup to host Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday night. Liverpool made sure the manager had something to celebrate on his birthday after another dramatic second half ended in a late comeback win.

Virgil van Dijk’s stoppage time header secured a 3-2 win and the Reds’ first three points of the Champions League campaign. Liverpool have now produced late turnaround results in all of their games so far this season.

Isak enjoyed almost an hour of action for his debut before being replaced by Hugo Ekitike. While he was unable to get involved in any of the goals, it was a bright start for the record signing.

However, one particular moment during the match suggested Isak may not live up to the high expectation of him during his maiden season.

High expectations for Alexander Isak at Liverpool

Naturally, expectations are high when you set a new British transfer record. Liverpool did not give up on signing Isak over the summer, even when it seemed Newcastle United had slammed the door on them.

Due to his difficult circumstances with the Magpies and lack of pre-season, Slot is carefully managing Isak’s integration into the team. Fans are still eager to see what he can do as Liverpool’s new No.9, though.

Some supporters on social media have predicted for Isak to hit the ground running and recreate a similar return to his final season with Newcastle. The Swede scored 23 Premier League goals last season and some fans are expecting Isak to crack the 20 mark once again this season with Liverpool.

Even Grok, the AI assistant of X, has tipped Isak to have a ‘strong shot’ at scoring more than 20 goals this season for the Reds. However, the Atletico Madrid game could foreshadow the season Isak might actually have.

Why Alexander Isak could struggle to meet expectations at Liverpool

There is absolutely no denying Isak has the skill to be a 20-goal player for Liverpool. He has already proven he can hit such numbers but his 23-goal season with Newcastle still saw him finish behind one man. Mohamed Salah.

With 29 goals in the Premier League, and a further 18 assists for good measure, Salah once again finished the season as Liverpool’s highest goalscorer. It also marked the fourth time he has won the Premier League Golden Boot while with the Reds.

Liverpool’s attack has had Salah as its crown jewel since he joined back in 2017. Since his arrival, he has never not finished a season as the club’s top scorer in the Premier League. The only time someone else earned the accolade was during the 2018/19 season, when Sadio Mane shared the honour with the Egyptian.

The moment in question against Atletico Madrid saw Isak looking for Salah to square the ball to him for an easy tap-in as his first Liverpool goal. However, the winger, while being challenged by three Atleti defenders, put away the chance himself for Liverpool’s second of the night.

Salah has been Liverpool’s main goal outlet for eight years. Other players have come in to complement him but he has still always been the main man to fear. At 33, he is showing no signs of slowing down and his goal against Atleti was a typical Salah goal.

The winger more often than not goes for those kind of goals himself. If he thinks he can score, he will take on the shot rather than pass the ball. This has occasionally sparked frustration among fans, especially with a trailing scoreline or if the shot is missed. However, Salah’s stunning numbers more than make up for the times he perhaps hasn’t made the right choice in front of goal.

The Egyptian is also creeping up the list of all-time top Premier League goalscorers. While Alan Shearer’s record is still a way away, Salah could realistically knock Harry Kane off second place this season.

With 188 goals, Salah has moved into fourth in the all-time standings. He will need 26 goals this season to overtake Kane with 213. He has two years left at Liverpool but at 33 years old, time is no longer on his side and he will be wanting as many goals as possible to get as close as he can to Shearer’s record.

For argument’s sake, if Salah does score the 26 goals he needs this season to take him to 214, he then needs to find an additional 47 goals to become the Premier League’s highest ever goalscorer. With another strong display during the last year of his current contract, Shearer’s record would then be within touching distance, which could well push him to sign for another year in attempt to complete his mission.

There’s a lot potentially at stake for Salah, so this season is highly unlikely to be the one where he starts being more selfless and not taking on goal opportunities for himself.