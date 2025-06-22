AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are considering a record breaking offer for Alexander Isak but should they go for someone else instead?

Liverpool aren’t messing about in this transfer window with Arne Slot seemingly getting exactly the sort of shopping list that he needs to take his side to the next level.

It is a deal that has been strung out for a variety of reasons but the Reds moved fast to seal a record transfer for Florian Wirtz as well as tying up transfers for both Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez too.

A transfer budget of around £200m had been predicted, however, it looks like Liverpool are going to have this fund topped up with a series of departures given the latest transfer news.

The signings so far have been ones to get excited about, but a new No.9 is really what the Anfield faithful are crying out for and a host of big names have been linked.

Liverpool make Alexander Isak their top target

According to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs of GiveMeSport, Liverpool are planning a record offer for Alexander Isak which could top that of the one that sees Wirtz arrive from Bayer Leverkusen.

Isak is rated as one of the best strikers in the world and, as a result, won’t come cheap, especially with Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League

“GMS sources have been informed that Isak is Liverpool’s top target as they go in search of landing a new big-name centre forward, leading to them being desperate to discover whether Newcastle would be willing to sanction his departure in the aftermath of enjoying a prolific season at St James’ Park.”

“Newcastle’s qualification for the Champions League has resulted in it being increasingly likely that Isak will only be sold if a bid upwards of £150million is lodged, GMS sources have learned, but Liverpool have already given indications that they are open to spending big if it becomes clear that he will be sold at the right price.”

Should Liverpool splash the cash to land Isak?

If Wirtz is a statement of intent, signing Isak would suggest that Liverpool have changed tact completely in terms of how they go about their business.

There is previous for this approach though, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk were record breakers for their respective positions when they arrived at Anfield six months apart and it may be that a front-loaded transfer investment plan is underway again.

At 25-years old, Isak could be at Liverpool for the long-term if he joins with the average age of the squad being addressed this window. A fee of over £150m is, however, a lot of money.

It is even more when there is another proven Premier League striker available for around £82m with Liverpool said to have enquired about Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Isak scored 27 times to Alvarez’s 29 and his time at Man City was equally as productive playing in a support role or dropping in and out of the team. The Argentinian maybe doesn’t have the dribbling ability of the taller Newcastle striker, but his all-round game is every bit as good, if not better, especially for nearly half the price.

Alvarez is the same age, has won silverware at a higher level, including the World Cup, and played under some of the best managers in the world and in teams where losing isn’t an option, he has shown that he can handle a big transfer fee and shoulder the burden of expectation.

Liverpool could sign Alvarez and have £68m left over, that’s enough for another elite level forward or winger with Joao Pedro being linked with Newcastle for £60m and Bryan Mbeumo for a similar fee.

There is no doubt about Isak’s quality, however, what if he gets injured? If he was the only striker available then Liverpool putting all their eggs in one basket might be understandable, but he isn’t and it doesn’t make sense to empty the bank account for one player when other options who are just as good are available.