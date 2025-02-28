Liverpool are reportedly interested in one of the Premier League’s most in-form strikers

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool are believed to have a ‘growing interest’ in prolific Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, according to The Times.

The Reds are currently the standout team in English football with a league-leading 67 points from 28 games, leaving them a seemingly insurmountable 13 points clear of a stuttering Arsenal team that are struggling to score goals following an avalanche of injuries in attacking areas.

Arne Slot’s side finished top of the league-phase in the Champions League and are through to the final of the Carabao Cup where they will likely come face to face with Isak after he gave them a torrid time in the 3-3 draw back in December.

Liverpool are on course for a domestic treble but are expected to be in the market for attacking reinforcements in the near future as they face a nervous wait to find out whether Mohamed Salah will commit his long-term future to the club as he approaches the final few months of his contract.

The Anfield side have a wealth of strong options in attacking areas, but none have the same influence as Salah who has registered a staggering 30 goals and 22 assists in one of the greatest individual campaigns in top-flight history.

Why are Liverpool thought to be interested in Alexander Isak?

Mohamed Salah’s potential departure from Anfield could leave Liverpool with a huge void to fill next season if they are to remain one of the top dogs in English football. He is the top scorer in the Premier League and few players other than Alexander Isak carry the same clout when it comes to scoring goals.

Isak arrived at Newcastle in 2022 for a club-record fee of £63m and has already established himself as one of the team’s best ever players with an incredible 56 goals in 97 appearances, including 50 in the top-flight, making him the club’s second highest scorer of the Premier League era behind Alan Shearer and the seventh fastest player to reach the half a century goal mark in the competition’s history.

The Swedish international is blessed with excellent pace, intelligent movement, great agility and a Thierry Henry-esque composure in front of goal. He is currently the third highest scorer in the league this season and has a minutes per goal rate of 104, which is better than Erling Haaland and only slightly behind Salah’s 99.

While Salah has been the main goal threat for Liverpool this season, even if he does stay, the club could use more goals from their centre forward. Nunez has struggled to consistently deliver in front of goal while Diogo Jota has had constant injury problems. The Portugal forward is more prolific in front of goal but his injury woes have limited his appearances. Luis Diaz has been used in the forward role and while adapting well, he has scored just one goal in 2025. Isak’s presence in Liverpool’s frontline would undoubtedly add another dimension to Slot’s side and make them even more of a threat going forward.

Could Liverpool sign Alexander Isak?

Realistically speaking, Liverpool would have to significantly break their club record transfer fee of £86m that was spent for Darwin Nunez to get Alexander Isak through the door. The Swede is considered one of the very best strikers in world football and is expected to be worth significantly more than the £63m Newcastle paid two seasons ago.

The 26-year-old is also under contract until 2028, meaning the North East club are also in no rush to sell him, with reports from The Time suggesting that there is a growing push inside the club to extend the striker’s contract in the North East. Earlier this month reports emerged which claimed the Reds were considering a player-plus cash deal to try and sign Isak.

However, reports from inside St James’ Park say Newcastle have no intention of selling their best players regardless of whether they win the cup final against Liverpool or achieve Champions League qualification.

Craig Hope of Mail Sport instead suggest that Newcastle’s focus is to grow the squad after a subdued 18 months in the transfer window and adds after the sales of Lloyd Kelly, Miguel Almiron in January - and Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson in the summer, that Newcastle are in their best position from a PSR perspective in recent years.