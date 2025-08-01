Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St James' Park on May 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Alexander Isak to Liverpool saga continues, what is the latest on Newcastle’s position?

There are some transfers that seem inevitable, like a matter of time, with Alexander Isak seemingly destined to become a Liverpool player.

What’s the latest as Liverpool wait for Alexander Isak?

The Magpies are currently considering Yoane Wissa as well as Benjamin Sesko but the latter is said to prefer a move to Man Utd. All which means the Isak to Liverpool situation is unchanged and could go to the wire. There has been no official offer, however, there will have been talks behind the scenes between the two clubs for Richard Hughes not to have changed his arm with an offer.

Speaking on the BBC Football Daily podcast, The Telegraph’s Luke Edward’s has given the inside information on what is going on: “I think that the latest is that the situation really probably hasn't changed that much from a week ago. I agree with you. It is the transfer story of the summer. It's moving into saga territory. The interesting thing about it, Aaron, is that Alexander Isak hasn't actually said anything. He hasn't said he wants to leave.

“He hasn't said he's injured. He hasn't said he wants to go to Liverpool. He hasn't said he's unhappy. And this tends to be the way transfers work. We all know that he would like to leave, and Liverpool are waiting in the wings, ready to sign him. But he, to all extents and purposes, has kept his hands clean.”

What has Newcastle insider said about Isak joining Liverpool

Edward’s went one further by revealing what an insider at Newcastle has said about Isak leaving St. James’ Park, without the Magpies agreeing to a move, it doesn’t look like much will change: “So, I had a conversation with someone very senior at Newcastle yesterday, but they rang me. I hasten to add, because I'm not supposed to be working, but they rang me just to keep me oppressed to the situation. And it was the same, that Alexander Isak is not for sale.

“How long that position holds, I do not know. I'm sure Mark has his own views on it. But that is the stance at the moment. Whether that's a negotiation position, I don't know. But at the minute, there's no bid to consider. And the line, the official line coming out on Newcastle, certainly off the record, is that he's still not for sale. So Liverpool are going to have to make a bid at some point to put that to the test, I think.”

It’s a game of chess for Hughes and the recruitment team as they sit back and wait for the right moment to make their move. Putting in an offer just now would only annoy Newcastle and maybe make negotiations more difficult further down the line. If Liverpool have already said how much they are willing to pay, it could be the sort of transfer that is completed quickly.