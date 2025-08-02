How Alexander Isak's first three seasons in the Premier League compare to these Liverpool numbers.

Despite signing Hugo Ekitike, Liverpool remain heavily linked with long-standing target Alexander Isak. This particular transfer saga has had the media in a vice-like grip recently, following reports Isak now wants to leave Newcastle United.

TEAMtalk reported in July that the Sweden international is ‘very open’ to a move to Anfield. Reports have since suggested Liverpool are considering lodging a bid for Isak, with multiple references to a mammoth £150 million asking price.

Arne Slot is piecing together the best possible squad to defend Liverpool’s Premier League title this season. As transfer talks continue to surround the Isak saga, many are imagining how the team could look with the 25-year-old involved.

How has Alexander Isak performed at Newcastle?

Newcastle signed Isak in 2022 from Real Sociedad for a reported fee of £60 million. He had a promising debut season, scoring 10 Premier League goals despite being setback by a thigh injury early on in the campaign.

Isak was hit with injury again during the 2023/24 season but he impressed with his 21 goals in 30 appearances, especially considering Newcastle finished outside the top four. Towards the end of the campaign, he scored ten goals in nine games, including a brace against Tottenham Hotspur.

Last season, Isak bettered his tally again with 23 Premier League goals, including his stunning run of scoring in eight consecutive games midway through the season. During that run, he scored 11 times and found the back of the net in Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

Isak’s overall tally of 23 goals saw him finish as the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League for the season, ahead of Erling Haaland and behind only Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah. If Liverpool were to sign Isak, it’s almost certain he would become the immediate first choice centre-forward, with support from Salah on the wing and Florian Wirtz just behind.

How do Isak’s number compare to influential Liverpool strikers?

Liverpool have been scouring the market for a reliable goal-scoring number nine for a while now. The Reds have boasted some incredible attacking talents over the years but how do Isak’s stats compare to some of the best centre-forwards of Liverpool’s Premier League era?

Since his arrival at Newcastle, Isak has scored 54 Premier League goals in three seasons. While the likes of Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen have their own bracket, we’ve compared Isak’s figures to that of slightly more recent strikers in Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres, both who spent significantly less time at the club compared to others.

Both players are up there as some of the most clinical goalscorers Liverpool have ever had on their books and both are in the club’s top ten highest scorers of the Premier League era.

Suarez, who ranks seventh in the list, scored a total of 69 goals in a Liverpool shirt. We are only counting his first full three seasons at Liverpool, though, for a fair comparison. His 65 goals from the 2011/12 season onwards made him a real threat for any Premier League opposition. His final season saw him return a staggering 31 Premier League goals, including a run of 16 in ten games.

Torres tallied 56 Premier League goals in his first three seasons at Liverpool and sits just behind Suarez in the table. His debut 2007/08 campaign saw a return of 24 goals, which set the precedent for what kind of striker he would be for Liverpool.

Premier League goal tally

Luis Suarez - 65 goals (first three full seasons only)

- 65 goals (first three full seasons only) Fernando Torres - 56 goals

- 56 goals Alexander Isak - 54 goals

