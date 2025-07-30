Alexander Isak of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St James' Park on May 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Alexander Isak is said to be AWOL from Newcastle, but he isn’t the first player to go missing amid transfer speculation

Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak has taken a strange twist with claims that the Newcastle United striker is absent without leave and training on his own away from the training ground.

This is according to TBR’s Graeme Bailey who has claimed that Isak has been in touch with Eddie Howe but only to tell the Magpies boss that he is training at home as he waits for the Reds to make their move. The Sweden international’s recent injury is convenient at best and suspicious at worst, with the departure of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich likely to accelerate proceedings.

The biggest obstacle now is for Newcastle to sign a replacement, however, top target Benjamin Sesko prefers a move to Man Utd, leaving the transfer saga of the summer up in the air. Isak’s reported action isn’t unusual for players looking to force a move and these are three high profile incidents when big names let down their managers or were given an inch, but took a mile.

Three times players have gone AWOL as Alexander Isak trains alone

Jorge Cadete from top goalscorer to Celtic no show

Capped 33 times by Portugal, Jorge Cadete fired over 30 goals in his first season in Scotland and was instantly linked with a move to England and to bigger clubs on the continent having already enjoyed success at Sporting Lisbon. His wife wasn’t happy in Glasgow, put the foot down, and Cadete never returned the following season before returning to Portugal to play for Celta Viga.

Harry Kane in puts his foot down at Spurs

One of the highest profile examples came from England skipper Harry Kane, unhappy at Spurs’ lack of progress on the park and in terms of new signings, he looked certain to join Man City in the summer of 2021. Expected back for training, Kane was a no show on the first two days of pre-season with then Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo telling Sky Sports: "I expect to speak with Harry soon. I haven't had the chance yet. We have to first of all solve the problems ourselves, then I will speak to you. It's not that I don't want to comment, what I believe is all this issue in relation to everything should be discussed internally, among us. Let's try to avoid any kind of public argument or discussion about it. We have to focus on what is important, solve the situation, between us.

"We will solve the situation internally, with the club speaking and trying to reach a better solution and a conclusion to the situation.” Kane stayed, but not for long.

When Steven Gerrard lost the plot at Rangers

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard experienced one of his own players going AWOL when he was in charge at Rangers and it nearly cost him his job and his place in Ibrox folklore. With Covid-19 starting to take effect, Rangers fell further behind Celtic in the league and were then knocked out of the Scottish Cup by bottom-placed Hearts. One of the reasons why the Light Blues lost that tie was because star striker Alfredo Morelos was on the bench rather than in the starting XI. A situation Gerrard clearly wasn’t happy about: “Alfredo came to me, I’m not sure of the exact date, 10 days or so ago and he said his mum wasn’t feeling right so he asked for permission to go back to Colombia, which I granted at the right time and said he could go and sort his family problem out,” reported Sky Sports.

“He left after the game on Sunday because he was suspended and I looked him in the eye and said ‘you need to be back on Wednesday’. He said ‘OK, I really appreciate that’. He returned 24 hours late and missed one of the key preparation days for this game.

“So I decided to go with people that had done the full preparation and that were desperate to be available for today. That was the decision I made. That is where that is. Do I feel let down? I think you should ask his team-mates that question. Only they can answer that.”

The next season, Gerrard won the league with Rangers and Morelos was pivotal after a £16.25m bid from Lille was rejected.