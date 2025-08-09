Newcastle United have reportedly made their stance on Alexander Isak clear.

The ongoing dramatic transfer saga involving Liverpool, Newcastle United and Alexander Isak has churned out another twist in its tale.

The ‘will he, won’t he?’ narrative has accelerated recently amid the barrage of new updates. A lot of signs started to point at a potential Liverpool breakthrough as Newcastle are pushing to sign a new striker and Isak continues to be separated from the rest of the team.

The 25-year-old is currently training alone and Eddie Howe has confirmed he cannot currently involve Isak in any first team activity, which could also suggest omission from their Premier League opener against Aston Villa.

However, despite these recent updates, plus reports of Liverpool agreeing personal terms with Isak, the story has hit another snag and the Reds could be planning an alternative move.

Alexander Isak Liverpool move blocked by Newcastle

According to The Telegraph, the Newcastle board has told Isak that he will not be sold this summer and ‘will not be allowed’ to sign for Liverpool. The firm decision from the club has reportedly caused ‘acrimony and tension’ between the two, with Isak ‘refusing to accept the decision with good grace’.

The Swedish international will now continue to train by himself until he can come to terms with the fact he will remain at Newcastle for the coming season. It has also been reported that even if the Magpies sign a new centre-forward this summer, it will not change their stance on Isak.

Liverpool have already had a significant bid rejected by their Premier League rivals. The Reds do not intend to revisit the table with an improved offer unless Newcastle’s stance changes, which it doesn’t look like it will.

Liverpool could use Alexander Isak money elsewhere

Liverpool have shown they are willing to splash upwards of £100 million again this window, following their bid for Isak. However, if Newcastle aren’t budging on their decision to keep hold of him, they could opt to spend that money elsewhere.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the Reds are ‘closely monitoring’ Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain. While no offers or advanced talks have taken place yet, Liverpool could shift their focus to the winger if the door is slammed firmly shut on Isak.

Having already brought in Hugo Ekitike this window, the Reds are considering a replacement for the recently departed Luis Diaz. Barcola impressed with a combined 42 goal contributions for PSG last season - 21 goals and 21 assists in all competitions - and could fit the bill if he can recreate this form.

PSG reportedly remain ‘relaxed’ over the interest in Barcola but with Isak growing further out of reach, Liverpool ‘have the budget available’ to spend the cash put aside for Newcastle on an alternative target instead.

Diaz was sold to Bayern Munich last month for £65.5 million, following long-standing rumour surrounding his future. The Reds have also reached an agreement with Al-Hilal to sell Darwin Nunez, with a figure of £46 million widely reported.

