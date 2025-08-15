Getty Images

The Alexander Isak transfer saga continues to take further dramatic turns as we near Deadline Day.

Alexander Isak is taking a huge risk with his latest stance on his Newcastle United position. The striker is reportedly still holding out for a move away from St James’ Park this summer, despite the transfer saga now becoming a very messy situation.

Liverpool have been pushing to sign Isak before the transfer window closes and the player himself is still hopeful a deal will materialise. The 25-year-old has made it clear he no longer wishes to be a Newcastle player and has been training separately from the rest of the team.

Isak was originally training alone with former club Real Sociedad and did not travel with the Magpies for their pre-season tour of Asia. He has since returned to Newcastle but is working away from his teammates, arriving at training after the main sessions have finished.

Alexander Isak risks being fined amid Liverpool transfer stance

The situation has gone beyond Isak just vocalising his desire to leave. The player has been described as being ‘on strike’ now and his actions could come with hefty repercussions.

According to the Mail Online, while Newcastle have not yet acted on Isak’s refusal to participate with the main squad, this weekend could be the turning point.

There has been a lot of discussion over whether Isak will feature for Newcastle in their opening Premier League clash this weekend. The Magpies will get their 2025/26 campaign underway with a lunchtime kick-off against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Isak has informed the club he does not plan to represent them again, which could land him a significant punishment. The Mail update claims that if Isak refuses to play and misses a competitive match, he will be hit with a fine by the club.

However, despite this looming risk, the striker’s stance is not expected to change. At least, his agent’s stance is not expected to change. Vlado Lemic and the rest in Isak’s camp fear that stepping out to play for Newcastle this weekend will ‘give them encouragement of a truce’ and could dismantle any lingering hope of a late transfer before the window closes.

While Isak’s head and heart clearly aren’t with Newcastle any more, refusing to participate is only going to come with the huge risk of ongoing fines. And there is no guarantee a move to Liverpool is waiting at the end of the tunnel either.

Will Liverpool make another offer for Alexander Isak?

Liverpool have already had a hefty £110 million offer for Isak rejected this month. Some contrasting reports have done the rounds recently but it has been claimed that they do not plan to revisit the situation with a second bid unless Newcastle’s situation changes.

Their stance is that Isak will not be sold this summer and he will ‘not be allowed’ to join Liverpool, according to The Telegraph.

The firm decision from the club has reportedly caused ‘acrimony and tension’ between the two, with Isak ‘refusing to accept the decision with good grace’.

Newcastle’s £150 million valuation continues to float around and the Magpies are looking for new centre-forward options themselves. However, not a lot seems to have changed in recent weeks when it comes to whether the Reds will be knocking on Newcastle’s door with a higher bid.

Eddie Howe insists the striker’s actions have unified his squad: "In early pre-season, I have not shied away from it being a difficult time. You could see that in our performances.

"But the players are strong mentally, the mood has been good, performances recently have been better. The group has reacted well. Sometimes these things can have a good effect, and we were close anyway. These things can unify you in a way you didn't know possible."

