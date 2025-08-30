Alexander Isak to Liverpool 'deal is done' as mega transfer fee mentioned

Liverpool want to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak before the September 1 transfer deadline | Getty Images

A huge new update has emerged regarding Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak.

A bombshell update has landed in the Alexander Isak to Liverpool saga as a fee has now reportedly been agreed between the two Premier League clubs.

With just days left before the transfer window slams shut for the year, the Reds could have finally made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Isak.

Despite signing Hugo Ekitike, Liverpool have remained eager to bring Isak to Anfield to take their attack to the next level. Now, according to a huge new report, Newcastle have finally agreed to do business with their rivals, despite the ongoing narrative throughout the summer that Isak is not for sale.

Liverpool agree deal for Alexander Isak

According to former Norway international and media figure Jan Aage Fjørtoft, a deal for Isak ‘is done’. The Norwegian, who is linked with Viaplay and ESPN, has taken to social media with the bombshell claim that a fee has been agreed between Liverpool and Newcastle and a transfer is ‘likely to happen’.

“Understand Isak - deal is done! Newcastle away at Leeds tonight, so nothing expected before that I am told. Fee expected to be around £130 million. Isak to Liverpool likely to happen very soon,” Fjørtoft wrote.

Multiple reports suggested Liverpool would return with a follow-up bid for Isak, having seen their initial £110 million attempt rejected. The £130 million figure reported by Fjørtoft is one that many fans will have heard in recent weeks as an improved effort from the Reds.

David Ornstein has also discussed the ongoing transfer saga and said that following Newcastle’s record signing of Nick Woltemade, it is looking ‘increasingly likely’ that Isak will complete a move to Anfield before the window closes.

David Ornstein Alexander Isak to Liverpool update

Speaking to TNT Sports, Ornstein revealed there is the ‘growing expectation’ of Isak’s departure from St James’ Park. The Sweden international has made it clear that he does not see his future at Newcastle, having taken himself away from the rest of the team in recent weeks.

“You would expect him [Woltemade] to lead the line in some shape or form. Newcastle are still looking on the market, they retain an interest in Jorgen Strand Larsen and Yoane Wissa and the conditions of an Isak sale were always getting a couple of replacements or reinforcements in and also whatever money would come from Liverpool needed to meet their satisfaction,” Ornstein said.

“We’ve heard this £150 million figure if it happens, we don’t know what it might end up at. Liverpool have been sort of sat back from this, letting it unfold. They made their £110 million bid and they haven’t come back in with a new offer but their interest remains firm. Crucially, we understand, he is determined to move to Liverpool and that hasn’t diminished at all. So naturally, we could see this evolving.”

Ornstein was then asked where he sees Isak playing for the rest of this season, to which he responded: “I think it’s looking increasingly like Liverpool but still a lot needs to happen for that to take place. So you cannot rule out him staying at Newcastle, but even at St James’ Park, there’s a growing expectation that a move to Liverpool could happen.”

